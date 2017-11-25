Justin Elliott still seeking new members for cratering cult; will Raniere stay to shepherd his students?

Justin Elliot was putting the word out recently that people he knows [unnamed] are interested in changing media and the world. And Justin says he has some amazing friends [unnamed] who are building a company [unnamed] to revolutionize the media with integrity and ethics.

They [unnamed] are offering a $10,000 scholarship [to an unnamed school] for ambitious students, hungry to change the world. [A $10,000 scholarship would be two months at the ESP University.]

The [unnamed] company is likely The Knife Media {formerly The Knife of Aristotle]. I wonder why The Knife Media has not analyzed recent media reports about Keith Raniere? The recent spate of coverage is literally revolutionizing the way a large audience of people view Keith, by alleging an astonishing lack of integrity and ethics. The Knife analyzes spin, slant and bias. It would fascinating to read their analyses of these stories about Keith in the interest of truth.

In the mid 1990s, when Keith’s multi-level marketing company, Consumers’ Buyline, went down in flames, Keith chose to avoid meeting with concerned employees. Ultimately he stiffed thousands of customers and many employees out of money they had coming. There were media reports that law enforcement in several states were alleging he was operating an illegal pyramid operation.

Some of the most recent media reports on Keith suggest that law enforcement may be investigating him and some of his associates. The nature of law enforcement investigations are such that they are not normally reported to the media [although they are sometimes leaked] and they can imperceptibly move into high gear suddenly. Search warrants can be executed and arrests can be made without prior notice.

Or they can linger for years or peter out entirely.

If Keith is arrested, he will be likely required to surrender his passport. The trick for him is, if he does not plan to stand trial, is to leave the country before he is arrested, not after.

Clare Bronfman purchased about 80 percent of Wakaya Island in Fiji; it is possible to avoid extradition in Fiji for those who have money. Keith has also made extensive plans to go to Honduras and settle on a certain island in Caribbean Bay. Wherever he goes, he will likely take who he needs with him. The others he will most likely leave behind, even if they want to go with him. Even if they have served him for years.

If arrests are made, some of those who follow him now and who he may leave behind will not be immune from prosecution just because Keith might leave the US. Several of them may be charged as co-conspirators.

On the other hand, Keith may stand tall and remain in the US to face trial and protect and defend his followers with the last drop of his blood and the full virtue of his wisdom and resources.

As for Justin Elliot, it seems at least possible that his amazing friend may leave him behind. It is not improbable that Justin will look for Keith and only discover he is gone after Keith has already left the country. He may ask some of his superiors in the company who may tell him that Keith is unavailable because he is working day and night to save the mission.

Whether Justin will be charged may depend on what Justin has been asked to do.

Did he carry cash across the border on any of his trips with Alex Betancourt? Did he sign his name on any documents or open bank accounts he had no control over? Did he pick up packages at certain locations to deliver to other locations? Did he swear falsely or bear false witness on notarized documents under penalty of perjury? Did he help any illegal immigrant hide or falsify residency, marriage or work? Did he solicit money from anyone, knowingly telling them things he knew were fraudulent? Did he make false entries in any computers or spreadsheets for ESP or any related company including any of the scores of shell companies? Did he earn income, or was income put in his name which he did not earn, which he was told not to report?

If the answer is “No” to all of those questions, it may end up well for Justin Elliot. It is uncertain what will happen to his other amazing friends.

Justin was there when the sad bad news of a Vanguard being arrested by the FBI. Justin Elliot may one day to find himself abandoned by Vanguard.

Keith Raniere

Will Keith Raniere be sorry because the mission seems to be burning down and stay to right the mission whatever it takes?

Keith Alan Raniere

Or will Keith say farewell to those who adored him as Vanguard and slip way without saying goodbye?

Wakaya Island, owned by Clare Bronfman.

Clare may be leaving on a jet plane to Fiji.

His name is Keith Raniere. But he has instructed his followers to call him Vanguard - the leader of the new thought. .

Clare Bronfman purchased about 80 percent of Wakaya Island in Fiji.

Clare Bronfman purchased about 80 percent of Wakaya Island in Fiji. Wakaya Island

Soaring cliffs overlook the ocean

Soaring cliffs overlook the ocean.

Wakaya Island may be where Nancy Salzman wants to go for a permanent vacation.

Wakaya Island may be the new home for DOS slaves.

As of August 2016, Clare Bronfman owns 80 percent of Wakaya Island, FIji.

Ask Clare 'if' they put her in prison for financial crimes that Keith Raniere directed her to do, will she let him and Allison stay in Wakaya Island in Fiji as they waits for her release.

Will Keith miss the people he leaves behind in Clifton Park if he settle in Fiji?

At the resort

Vanguard’s followers should feel comforted that he will have decent accommodations. Perhaps he can Skype with them to show him his new home.

The spa on Wakaya Island can be reserved exclusively for Keith

Keith Raniere knew Gina was a Buddhist goddess who came to earth to be with him. She did not stay for long.