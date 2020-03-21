Judge Garaufis Should Take Into Consideration the Disappearance of Kristin Snyder When Sentencing Nancy Salzman and Raniere

By Shivani

I hope that Judge Garaufis is aware of what is being reported here about Kristin Snyder being given the opposite of help by the staff of the ESP, Raniere-and-Nancy Salzman-styled intensive.

I hope that he has received relevant victim-impact statements specific to Kristin’s disappearance, and that the Judge and prosecutors know under what circumstances Kristin was last seen alive.

Kristin Snyder's pickup truck

How did Kristin Snyder get her Toyota pickup truck and drive it to Seward where it was found?

At that 2003 Anchorage intensive, Kristin was completely disregarded as needing medical help. Yet no one who was in charge there was qualified to treat Kristin or to make medical decisions on her behalf. This mistreatment of Kristin seems to have gone on for several days and, that is incredibly callous, irresponsible behavior on the part of all staff involved. Instead of giving genuine help, group leaders accused Kristin of being an “attention seeker.”

They kept pulling her in and out of the group setting.

Finally, Kristin was ejected from this group and driven away by a stranger (to her), Elaine Smiloff – and then Kristin was never seen again.

Elaine Smiloff

Elaine Smiloff picked Kristin Snyder up from the intensive in Anchorage on Feb. 6, 2003. Kristin was never seen again.

After all, both Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman are awaiting sentencing for Nxivm-related crimes. Kristin Snyder cannot give voice to the impact that her Nxivm association had upon her, but there are those who can. What greater or more terrible impact could there be than to live the rest of your life, never seeing one of your family or loved ones, not ever again?

The understanding has been that Nancy Salzman was actively communicating and commanding the Anchorage, Alaska ESP staff to mistreat Kristin Snyder – and that they deliberately followed her orders. Their motive was to keep lying and pretending that Keith Raniere was a celibate, but certain staff members were among those who had personally had sex with Keith Raniere.

Jim Del Negor's "spouse," Esther Chiappone Carlson. One of Jim's step-children, Robbie, was the locus of insane jealousy by Keith Raniere - the Vanguard of Jim, Esther, and Clare - because he had an affair with Cami.

Even though Esther Chiappone Carlson had been having sex with Keith Raniere for several years, she claimed Kristin was a crazy liar for suggesting that Keith was anything but a celibate.

Kristin was treated as if she were a crazy liar for saying that Raniere might have impregnated her not long before that Intensive program.

It has been reported that Kristin was telling the group that Raniere had raped her, not that sex with him was voluntary. It has been said that Kristin was saying that she might have been drugged to get her “prepped” for Raniere to get to have sex with her.

Yet Kristin was completely disrespected and was gaslighted by those supposedly running a self-help “seminar.”

Nancy brought daughter Lauren into her business back in 1998. This photo taken since their arrests shows the two together at a Starbucks.

Nancy and Lauren Salzman had drugged difficult students before, as Lauren admitted on the witness stand in the trial of Keith Alan Raniere. Was Kristin Snyder drugged?

The admissions by Lauren Salzman in court testimony about her and her mother, Nancy Salzman, secretly drugging another “difficult” participant during a group intensive in New York, are now known. A lot more is known now.

Hopefully, Judge Garaufis is taking this into account.

Pre-sentencing for Raniere and for Nancy Salzman, etc., would be a very good moment for Alaskan investigators to reopen their case, regarding Kristin Snyder’s disappearance and supposed suicide. Please do the right thing. There has been more than enough suffering for the Snyder family, as well as for people, anywhere and everywhere, who have been harmed by Keith Raniere and his fellow criminals.

The Dalai Lama asked Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman to be transparent in 2009. They chose to ignore his message. Happily, before V- Week a great deal will become abundantly transparent.

These two desperadoes, Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman, will be sentenced sometime in the future. Do they know what happened to Kristin Snyder and how she came to disappear?