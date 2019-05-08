Judge Denies Motion for Mistrial – Case Will Continue

Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis has denied the defense’s motion for a mistrial in the case of the U.S. v. Raniere. As a result, the trial will resume today.

Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis, the sentencing judge for Keith Raniere

Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis

The mistrial motion was based on the fact that certain witnesses in the trial – those who are deemed to be Keith Raniere’s victims – will only be addressed in the courtroom by their first names.

Other witnesses, however, will be addressed by their full names.

Marc Agnifilo, Raniere’s lead attorney, argued that the bifurcated system makes it appear that Raniere is guilty because it makes a distinction between alleged “victims” and other witnesses.

Marc Agnifilo

Agnifilo also said that the ruling will force him to adapt the way he will present the defense’s case. “It is repugnant to my theory of the case”, he said.