Judge approves- Nancy Salzman can talk to Michelle and Ben Myers

As requested, Judge Nicholas Garaufis has agreed that Nancy Salzman may talk to her daughter Michelle Myers and son-in-law Benjamin Myers.

See the court’s approval at bottom of this document: https://frankreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/2018-08-17-Order-Approving-Nancy-Salzmans-Contact-With-Michelle-and-Ben-Myers.pdf

Nancy is also permitted to speak with daughter Lauren Salzman – who is a codefendant in the federal case.

NXIVM announced prior to Nancy’s arrest that NXIVM classes were suspended. Sources tell me that NXIVM offshoots – Jness and the Society of Protectors – continue to meet and hold classes.

The reason the court was given for Nancy being permitted to speak with her co-defendant, daughter, Lauren, is that Nancy is facing a life-threatening physical condition [unnamed] and her daughter, Lauren, helps care for her.

I reported last September that Nancy confided to NXIVM friends that she had breast cancer. She reportedly claimed she would use NXIVM technology to cure herself.

Meantime, Nancy can talk to both of her daughters and son-in-law Ben. She cannot speak to her other son-in-law, Keith Raniere – who had promised to sire an avatar child for Lauren more than a decade ago.

He “spermed out”, so to speak, but, still, as her slave master, he claims to be her spiritual husband – [as well as husband of all his harem].

Raniere is currently in lockup at the Metropolitan Detention Center, having been denied bail.

Nancy, it seems, is quite as good a mother as Keith was a father. While Keith denied his firstborn son – claiming he was an orphan – Nancy gave her teen daughters over to Keith to enjoy.

According to witnesses, while Lauren joyfully cavorted with Raniere – even fondling and playfully wrestling with him in front of mother Nancy, when she was quite young – with Nancy’s gleeful approval – Michelle found his fondling creepy and was less inclined to be enjoyed by him – although she seemed fascinated by the master-slave concept and expressed it in her artwork.

It didn’t turn out too well for any of them.

Charges may yet be leveled against Michelle and Ben Myers.

These two happy people will have a lot more to smile about if they retain lawyers sooner rather than later. But, one can only advise, not coerce. But the smiles will vanish and many days of gruesome misery lie ahead for failing to heed this simple advice. To my mind it seems shocking and completely unjust that gullible and manipulated individuals - who actually want to do good - like the two pictured here - have to be punished more or as much as people who knowingly harmed others. Please heed this. Time is running short. I wrote before V- Week -- that means BEFORE V-Week.

Michelle and Ben Myers

Michelle Salzman seemed to revel in what some think is slave artwork. Here is a sketch of hers of what might be a DOS slave with a belly chain [of slavery.] It is required of all DOS slaves to wear either a belly chain, an ankle bracelet or a necklace as a symbol of slavery to Keith Raniere.

From the recent works of Miss Michelle Salzman a reputed member of DOS. The woman in the sketch is wearing the belly chain favored by some of the slaves of Mr. Raniere, including Miss Mack herself.

From the works of Michelle Salzman. The woman in the sketch is wearing the belly chain favored by some slaves of Raniere, including Allison Mack. The slave is saying OMG I can’t even”….she can’t even– what?

A necklace, belly chain or ankle bracelet is worn by DOS members as a symbolic but secret display of being under the collar of their masters, Mr. Raniere and Miss Mack. From the artwork of Miss Michelle Salzman, a member of Jness and reputed member of DOS.

A necklace, belly chain or ankle bracelet is worn by DOS members as symbolic of slavery. They secret wear the collar of their master, Keith Raniere. From the artwork of Michelle Salzman-Myers, a member of Jness and reputed member of DOS.

Artwork is part of any culture that is to survive: Women strip and are branded on their pubic region with the initials of Keith Raniere. This is from the artwork of one of the DOS slaves Michelle Salzman.

Artwork is part of any culture: Women strip and are branded on their pubic region with the initials of Keith Raniere [and Allison Mack] . This is from the artwork of Michelle Salzman.

The artwork of DOS slave Michelle Salzman has turned toward a fascination with female grief, pain and the wearing of symbolic slave chains some say.

The artwork of Michelle Salzman turned toward a fascination with female grief, pain and wearing of symbolic slave chains. This woman’s pubic region seems to be darkened as if it could be a brand.

Nancy Salzman and her daughter Michelle.

Nancy Salzman and her daughter, Michelle. Nancy gave both her daughters over to Keith Raniere when they were young.