John Tighe: No One Will Hear Raniere Scream in Prison

[Editor’s Note: The walls of prison themselves are crying out for the truth to be known about John Tighe. Be assured. His day will come. And Frank Report will not retire or rest easy until every wrong that was done to him is undone.]

By John Tighe

Where will Keith Raniere end up – at the last moments of his life? Regardless whether he lives for decades or only a few more years, it is believed – but not known for certain – that he will end up taking his last breath inside the walls of a prison.

Therefore, I write this poem dedicated to him – the man who put me behind bars.

He had the [Bronfman] wealth and resources and the power to corrupt to do what he did to me. Later, my friends, I promise you I will reveal all. For the moment, I must remain mostly silent.

But, for now, here is a poem to express what I feel about the end, the final days that shall come for Keith Alan Raniere.

THE BASEMENT (Where no one can hear you scream)

There is a place that inmates know

But none want to go

Where thirty years in prison meet

the end of the road

This is hospice in prison

They rest there alone

Their thoughts their own

As they cry and moan

No one can hear you scream in prison

The Grim Reaper comes by night

He is shadow in the light

This is death all alone

Far, far from home

No one will hear you scream in prison

Look, look closely Raniere

For this is your end

The question is when

will it come?

No question no one will miss you

no one will care

You won’t get a tombstone

Just a number and date

Your grave is ready

For a life full of hate

But you chose your path

This is your fate

Rest, rest easy Raniere

There’s none to help

No Bronfman

No Prefect

No money to burn

wait for the bell

There’s nothing to tell

No one will hear you scream, [save the devil in hell] in hospice in prison

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

John Tighe is a writer and the creator and editor of Saratoga in Decline. He is currently Federal Inmate 21508-052 at Devens FMC.