John Tighe: No One Will Hear Raniere Scream in Prison
[Editor’s Note: The walls of prison themselves are crying out for the truth to be known about John Tighe. Be assured. His day will come. And Frank Report will not retire or rest easy until every wrong that was done to him is undone.]
By John Tighe
Where will Keith Raniere end up – at the last moments of his life? Regardless whether he lives for decades or only a few more years, it is believed – but not known for certain – that he will end up taking his last breath inside the walls of a prison.
Therefore, I write this poem dedicated to him – the man who put me behind bars.
He had the [Bronfman] wealth and resources and the power to corrupt to do what he did to me. Later, my friends, I promise you I will reveal all. For the moment, I must remain mostly silent.
But, for now, here is a poem to express what I feel about the end, the final days that shall come for Keith Alan Raniere.
THE BASEMENT (Where no one can hear you scream)
There is a place that inmates know
But none want to go
Where thirty years in prison meet
the end of the road
This is hospice in prison
They rest there alone
Their thoughts their own
As they cry and moan
No one can hear you scream in prison
The Grim Reaper comes by night
He is shadow in the light
This is death all alone
Far, far from home
No one will hear you scream in prison
Look, look closely Raniere
For this is your end
The question is when
will it come?
No question no one will miss you
no one will care
You won’t get a tombstone
Just a number and date
Your grave is ready
For a life full of hate
But you chose your path
This is your fate
Rest, rest easy Raniere
There’s none to help
No Bronfman
No Prefect
No money to burn
wait for the bell
There’s nothing to tell
No one will hear you scream, [save the devil in hell] in hospice in prison
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
John Tighe is a writer and the creator and editor of Saratoga in Decline. He is currently Federal Inmate 21508-052 at Devens FMC.