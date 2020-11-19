Jennifer Aniston Did Take a Nxivm Class; Karen U. Calls the Nxivm-5 ‘Friends,’ Sara Bronfman’s Role and Other Nxivm Nuggets

Actors Jennifer Aniston and Gerard Butler attended a Nxivm class at one time. I remember hearing about it several years ago.

The two apparently liked the courses, at least a little, but were unwilling to make the commitment required of those who want to advance up the Stripe Path. They did not take more classes according to a source familiar with their attendance at the class.

In the docuseries Seduced, India Oxenberg said that high-ranking Nxivm members would mention how Aniston, Butler, and Sir Richard Branson took Nxivm classes, even if they didn’t become members. It was a recruitment tool to mention that the rich and famous took the course.

A recent report from New Idea Magazine seems to have enlarged Aniston’s role in Nxivm reporting that she “unwittingly dabbled” in the alleged “sex cult” NXIVM, alongside Gerald Butler and that she was “drawn in” by the organization, and “fought to get out.”

The two actors did not fight to get out. They simply never returned to take any more classes.

***

Karen Unterreiner

Karen Unterreiner spent some 40 years as one of Keith Raniere’s girlfriends, and 20 of those years in Nxivm. She met Raniere when she was 18 [1978] and finally left him when he was arrested in 2018.

Now she is making a few statements on Twitter as @KarenReiner59, joining the ranks of former girlfriends who are displeased with him.

Karen describes herself as a “Free person in training. Narcissist survivor. Learning to say ‘Hell no!'”

The narcissist she is referring to is Raniere.

On September 29, 2020, the Nxivm-5 made an appearance on CBS This Morning seeking to defend their friend, Keith Raniere.

The Nxivm-5: Marc Elliot. Suneel Chakravorty, MIchele Hatchette, Eduardo Asunsolo, and Nicki Clyne,

The Nxivm-5: Marc Elliot. Suneel Chakravorty, Michele Hatchette, Eduardo Asunsolo, and Nicki Clyne,





In response to their appearance, Karen Tweeted to the Nxivm-5, calling them “friends,” and urging them to leave Raniere.





She Tweeted: “Friends, I’ve stood where you are for longer than you’ve been standing. You assume we speak with dishonor cuz you don’t like what we say. But you are not honorable if you refuse to see wounds inflicted on us by what you cling to. This life I feared is now my peace. It’s here for u.”





This is a gentle message. She is not attacking them as others have done. Perhaps she believes she was once where these followers are now and can offer some understanding.





However, there is no mistaking Karen’s thoughts about Raniere. She Tweeted on October 10, about two weeks before Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison: “Woke with a thought… I spent my life (18-60) with/around a narc who the judge will probably sentence to life, not as much for his crimes but because he is that dangerous a monster.”

This is an interesting observation. The judge did sentence him to life and there are some who think the sentence was not for his crimes of conviction but because the judge saw Raniere as a monster.

On October 12, Karen Tweeted this bit of advice: “Don’t give your heart to someone who doesn’t have one.”

Keith Raniere

It is peculiar, but a fair number of women who once gave their hearts to Keith, have turned against him, including Karen.

Among the women who had an intimate relationship with him and now condemn him are:

Kristin Keeffe

Toni Natalie

Lauren Salzman

Barbara Bouchey

Ivy Nevares

Daniela

Camila

Victoria [Jane Doe]

India Oxenberg

Nicole

It is expected that three other women – Nancy Salzman, Kathy Russell and Allison Mack – will also speak against him at their own sentencing. Allison has already done so in her allocution during her guilty plea hearing in 2019.

It is curious but of his four inner-inner circle members – the four women who were with him before Nxivm – Karen, Kristin Keeffe, Pam Cafritz and Barbara Jeske, two are dead from cancer and the other two, both cancer survivors, have turned against him.

Even women who knew him only a short while condemned him.

There is Rhiannon, Gina Melita, Marie Christine, “L”, Kathy, and another Jane Doe, who was once part of his harem.

That makes 20 women who were with him, who thought he was something special and later came to fear and despise and condemn him.

Having 20 people you once had sex with, all fearing you, wanting you in prison, many of them believing you destroyed their lives, is hard to achieve.

Cartoon found online.

***

Here is an interesting graphic of Nxivm in Mexico found online:

It seems to be missing several important Mexican members, including First Line Masters in DOS: Rosa Laura Junco, Loreta Garza, Daniella Padilla, and Monica Duran. Counting Camila, of the eight First Line Masters, five of them were from Mexico.

Clare Bronfman Has Time on Her Hands

Clare Bronfman

Clare Bronfman, Federal Prisoner #91010-053, has served one month and 20 days in prison. She has 79 months and 10 days to go. With good behavior, she can shave off a year of her sentence. She might also get to serve the last six months in a halfway house. That means she could be outside of the prison walls in 61 months or by Christmas 2025.

Currently, she is at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting placement in a permanent prison. She has asked to be placed in Danbury at the prison camp, a low security prison.

Sentencing Likely Postponed Until After New Year –

Allison Mack, Lauren Salzman, Nancy Salzman and Kathy Russell are still awaiting sentencing. Although the judge asked the prosecution to set up sentencing dates with the defense more than a month ago, no such dates have been set as of yet.

With the rise in coronavirus cases in New York – and the usual slowdown in courthouse activity during the last six weeks of the year – it seems unlikely that the sentencing will occur before the end of the year.

Allison Mack

Laruen Salzman testified that the nude group photos the first line women took were collateral

Lauren Salzman

Lauren Salzman told a tale of abuse at the hands of Keith Raniere for days on the witness stand. When she was cross-examined by Marc Agnifilo, she grew increasingly distraught and Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis halted the cross-examination and scolded Agnifilo.

The judge said he was a human first and a judge second in explaining why he chose to excuse the witness.

Several observers commented that if Lauren was a man and started crying like that, the judge would not have stopped the cross-examination.

It is the defense attorney’s job to impeach a prosecution witness. However, if a witness cries loud enough, should she escape the intense scrutiny of cross-examination? Especially when the defendant in the case is, like Raniere was, facing life in prison.

But Lauren cried loud; she wailed and acted like she was going to have a hysterical fit when confronted with a challenge to the veracity of her story and her own role as the cause of some of the horrors she said she suffered.

I would have liked to have heard the rest of the cross-examination. I thought the defense was headed to a point that is fascinating – when does personal responsibility kick in? Where was the line between victim and perpetrator? When did brainwashing end and critical thinking begin for Lauren Salzman?





We never got to find out because she started crying and the judge, feeling sorry for the woman, stopped the cross-examination.





Sara Bronfman









There is one woman who probably had as big a role in Nxivm as anyone other than Keith Raniere and possibly Nancy Salzman. New information obtained by Frank Report suggests she had a bigger role than her sister, Clare. In the coming weeks, we will be examining Sara Bronfman’s role in Nxivm to determine why she was not charged and whether she may still be charged.













