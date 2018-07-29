It’s not over: Emiliano Salinas is FBI target now!

Take this with a grain of salt, but based on discussions I had with sources familiar with the NXIVM case, the superseding indictment is not the end of the charges.





Clare Bronfman, Keith Raniere, Nancy Salzman, Allison Mack, Lauren Salzman and the obscure Kathy Russell have been indicted. Some – maybe all of them – will go to prison.





The Feds, by making this a RICO case, made it clear that there’s more to follow. There will likely be another superseding indictment.





Sources tell me the US Attorney in the Eastern District, Richard P. Donoghue, has ordered his office to further investigate Emiliano Salinas and that additional federal resources have been made available for that part of the case. Emiliano Salinas is now the chief target.

As for Dennis Burke – he is not in this case by chance. He is ostensibly Clare Bronfman’s behind-the-scenes lawyer. Given his closeness to the Salinas clan and other members of the Arizona Mafia, it would look bad for him to be a lawyer of record for Bronfman. Nevertheless, Burke has been calling around the legal community in D.C. on behalf of Bronfman these last few weeks. He may have been making a back-room deal to indict Clare to steer prosecutors away from Emiliano.

Two sources told me the U.S. Attorney was wined and dined recently (not by Burke, but by someone else close to the Clintons) with the intent to pressure or persuade him to leave Emiliano out of the NXIVM case because he “couldn’t have known anything.”





That corroborates other sources who reported federal agents recently approached potential witnesses asking them how much certain Mexicans knew about various transactions with NXIVM.





Within the DOJ, there is a conflict. More or less, the pro-Trump feds [Donoghue, certain NYC FBI agents, and others] want Emiliano indited for crimes they believe he committed. But the Democrat-laden upper echelon at Main Justice is pushing back against indicting Salinas for political reasons.





The fact they indicted a Bronfman shows how serious the EDNY is about this case. Elites like Bronfman are not normally subjected to the same system of justice the average American is – not at the DOJ. Bronfman was undoubtedly a difficult charging decision. Difficult as it was to get the go-ahead to charge Bronfman, charging Emiliano [a dual citizen] is more difficult and almost as serious a decision as it would be to charge a Clinton.





Will the Arizona Mafia be able to stave off an indictment of Emiliano – the current elephant in the room at the EDNY? If so, they conceivably run a risk of turning themselves into targets. I feel it’s possible that, before the NXIVM case is over, several high-level U.S. Government officials from the Obama era will be indicted. There’s also a very real possibility that several law enforcement officials in the Albany, NY area will be indicted (They certainly deserve to be).





Of course, the EDNY is being told that indicting Emiliano could result in an international incident between the U.S. and Mexico.

There is no guarantee that politics will not prevail and Emiliano will be spared being indicted.





Carlos Salinas is a brilliant, evil genius. The extradited drug lord, Chapo Guzman, is a defendant right now – it has been said – as a gift from Carlos Salinas to Donald Trump. He was trading for future favors. Now, Carlos needs one from the DOJ.





Still, this case has gone much farther than anyone expected. Who expected they would catch a Salinas when they were looking at a simple upstate New York cult sex trafficking case? Despite initial efforts to hang the entire criminality on Rainere – it seems the case has grown bigger.





There are signs now that the EDNY is prevailing against legal and political efforts in DC to slow them down.





It has been a learning process for EDNY prosecutors. I think it’s safe to say that a January 2019 trial date is unlikely. At some point, the media will follow the lead of the Frank Report and start connecting the dots between money laundering, the Mexicans, the politicians, and other crimes – and find the fingerprints of Carlos Salinas.





Then, things will get truly interesting.