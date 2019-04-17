It’s Hillary Clinton, of course – Frank Report identifies presidential candidate DOJ claims Nxivm illegally supported





One of the gems of information contained in Document 414 , that notable filing by prosecution, wherein they ask the judge to rule on admissibility of a raft of crimes and misdemeanors that that racketeering enterprise known as Nxivm allegedly engaged in, but were not charged for, is the following, and is found on page 24 of the document.





It alleges an illegal scheme to support a certain candidate for president of the USA.





While the prosecution does not name the candidate Nxivm allegedly illegally supported, Frank Report will identify her: She is Hillary Rodham Clinton.





There is no allegation that Clinton was a co-conspirator in the scheme.





Here is the relevant portion of the document





Campaign Contribution Evidence





i. Facts





At trial, the government intends to introduce witness testimony and documents demonstrating that in 2007, the defendants and their co-conspirators were involved in an illegal scheme to exceed contribution limits to a presidential primary campaign.





Witness testimony, corroborated by documentary evidence, will demonstrate that at least 14 members of the Nxivm community, including at least five defendants and co-conspirators made the maximum campaign donation to a primary campaign with the understanding that they would be reimbursed by [Clare] Bronfman or Nancy Salzman.





At the suggestion of a political operative, who has since pleaded guilty to an unrelated New York state bribery charge also involving campaign contributions, the contributions were “bundled” and presented to the candidate at a fundraising event attended by conspirators, including Nancy Salzman.





A cooperating witness who attended the event will testify that the defendants and their co-conspirators made the contributions in hopes of obtaining political influence to advance their own agenda, including targeting perceived enemies of Raniere. The government will also seek to introduce evidence of similar conduit contributions to other elected officials, as well as use of other political lobbyists in attempts to gain influence.





ii. Admissibility The defendants’ and co-conspirators’ involvement in the conduit contribution scheme and related acts described above, is direct evidence of the charged racketeering conspiracy. Their work together to commit crimes as part of a coordinated effort to curry political favor, evidenced in part by the records of maximum contributions by members of Nxivm on the same day, demonstrates the relationship of trust among the defendants and coconspirators, which is proof of the Enterprise’s existence.





… The same evidence also demonstrates the nature of the criminal relationships between the defendants, which defendants are attempting to portray as a purely legitimate association. The evidence of the conduit contributions is also direct evidence of the existence of the Enterprise and the pattern of racketeering activity because it is probative of the defendant and co-conspirators’ “us[e of] harassment, coercion and abusive litigation to intimidate and attack perceived enemies and critics of RANIERE,” (Indictment ¶ 6(f)).





Specifically, the bundled campaign contributions were part of an attempt to curry favor with a presidential nominee to advance the goals of the defendants and co-conspirators, including by obtaining indictments against enemies and gaining advantages in litigation.





… Moreover, the conduit contributions is also probative of motive and intent as to the DOS-related acts and charges, because the evidence at trial will demonstrate that one of the defendants and co-conspirators purposes in forming DOS was to have a pyramid of collateralized powerful women who he could order to do things for him or order to vote in a group to “turn elections.”





Finally, because several cooperating witnesses are implicated in the campaign contribution scheme, such evidence is also admissible to corroborate their testimony and to front issues that are expected to be raised on cross-examination.





***

A few additional notes:





About $60,000 was donated to Hillary Clinton by Nxivm members who were reimbursed by Bronfman [not Salzman]. The reimbursement was illegal. Bronfman made the reimbursements in cash.





Nancy participated in the recruiting and managing the donations [by check] and reimbursing the more than one dozen members who wrote checks to Clinton.





Again, there is no evidence that Hillary was aware of the illegal nature of the contributions.





The idea – approved by Keith Raniere – was to please her enough to get her to order some of her minions in law enforcement to focus attention on getting Rick Ross indicted in Arkansas, and Toni Natalie and Joe O’Hara indicted in New York State.





Unfortunately for Keith Raniere, it didn’t work out – and Hillary lost in the primary to Barack Obama.





Then, sadly for Raniere, in another election eight years later, Donald Trump defeated Hillary and his appointee as US Attorney in the Eastern District, Richard P. Donoghue, had no qualms about seeking an indictment for Raniere.





Ironically, Raniere’s associates recently pinned a great deal of hope on Democrats taking the majority in the US House of Representatives last November.





There were several Raniere supporters who actually rejoiced because they believed that the Democrats in the House would pull strings to get Raniere freed or get a plea deal that would see him walk out of jail with no prison time.





Of course, it was a ludicrous notion – like so many notions of those who followed him.





Such are the fates of the Vanguard.



