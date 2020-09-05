Is Woody Allen Secretly Clare Bronfman?

If September were not already Clare Bronfman Month at Frank Report, I would probably not print this rather absurd suggestion by Nice Guy.

That Woody Allen and Clare Bronfman look so much alike that they might be the same person.

But it is Clare Bronfman month and we are operating under the assumption that readers just can’t get enough about the reluctant, introvert heiress whose sister, Sara, thinks she should-have-been a nun – and who provided the necessary funds to support Nxivm’s terrorism by ligation.

Apropos of that, I am publishing this message from Nice Guy, who is, except for Scott Johnson, considered a beloved commenter by all who read Frank Report:

*****

Nice Guy writes:

“Woody Allen is secretly Clare Bronfman. Check your email for a never before seen photos!!!!!

“SHOCKING!!!!

“In celebration of Clare Bronfman Month, I sent you exclusive photos, allegedly doctored, of Clare Bronfman!!!!”

So I checked my email and I found these two photos. One of Woody Allen and the other of Clare Webb Bronfman:

Thank you, Nice Guy.