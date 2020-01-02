Is Kristin Kreuk Really a Boy? – YouTube Video Offers Evidence

By George Frobisher

It seems like I am always getting the rat’s tail of assignments at Frank Report. I really think Frank should have written this story himself instead of assigning it to me. I did not want to do it. And I suspect old Frank is doing it for clickbait and does not really think for one second that Kristin Kreuk is anything but a girl.

But here it is.

There is a video that suggests that Kristin Kreuk is not really a girl but was born a boy.

So this video is posted by a YouTube poster named “Above Is Below”. It is entitled Kristin Katoey Kreuk

Katoey is a word used in Thailand to describe male-to-female transgender person, or person of a third gender, or an effeminate homosexual male.

In the video, the narrator offers evidence and opinion that Kristin was born a boy and may have had sex reassignment surgery – or maybe still sports her male-identifying aspects – carefully tucked and hidden.

I wouldn’t dare to venture an opinion.

In any event, “Above Is Below” talks about Kreuk having wide shoulders, narrow hips, long arms, long fingers, a square chin and a square jaw.

She is half Chinese and half Dutch. But is she a woman? I think so.

But suppose, just suppose she is a boy or man. Was that the reason she never let Keith Raniere get in her pants – because she is a tranny?

Watch the video. It’s only 11 minutes. It gets into body proportion, numerology, the connection Kreuk had with Nxivm and shows pictures of trannys or katoeys that look like women but are actually boys or were boys at one time.

There are lots of pictures in the video of Kreuk and so fans might enjoy it for that reason alone. To me, she is a beautiful woman. And neither I nor even Sultan are likely to ever find out for sure.

But wouldn’t Mark Hildreth know?

The narrator says about Kreuk, “It was a bunch of feminization surgery but for some reason, they never touched her chin and jaw. ”

This photoshopped image supposedly represents what Kreuk would look like sans makeup and fluffy hair.

The video has had 1876 views as of press time.

The narrator says Kreuk has wide shoulders. I don't see it myself.

The narrator says Kreuk has wide shoulders. I don’t see it myself.

The stylish Ms. Kreuk -- with heels that Moira Kim Penza would likely find attractive

Kreuk above is compared with a katoey below as it pertains to the shape of the buttocks.

This is not a girl but a boy.

But where's the Adam's apple?

But where’s the Adam’s apple?

The narrator says "She had a nose job and had her lips plumped but the square jaw and the square chin are still there."

The narrator says “She had a nose job and had her lips plumped but the square jaw and the square chin are still there.”

A group of girls who are actually boys. They don't have protruding Adam's apples either.

A group of girls who are actually boys. They don’t have protruding Adam’s apples either.

The narrator of the video goes to some lengths to persuade viewers that Kristin has the body of a man. I don't really see it – not from these photos anyway.

The narrator of the video goes to some lengths to persuade viewers that Kristin has the body of a man. I don’t really see it – not from these photos anyway.

But I am no expert. The picture below is purportedly of trannies [katoeys] in Thailand and if I had not been told, I would have probably guessed they were girls.

Kristin Kreuk

Is it possible that Kristin Kreuk [above] was born as a boy?

I can’t wait to hear from Sultan of Six on this one.



