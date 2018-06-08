Is it Clare Bronfman? Government reveals Raniere’s salacious texts to unnamed DOS slave; ‘what an A-hole?’ some might think after reading these!

In the government’s opposition to Keith Raniere’s bail motion, some of his texts show a side of Raniere entirely absent from his bail motion.

In his bail motion, his attorneys paint a picture of a wonderful papa, a caring boyfriend who makes sure to be on hand at his baby mama’s birthday and mopes about the house of his significant other on the anniversary of her death.

In the government’s opposition to his bail – this wonderful man who mopes about his lost love or trying to please his new baby mama, was speaking in explicit language about his sexual desires for his slaves.

October 1, 2015, Raniere exchanged the following messages with a sexual partner who was a “first-line” DOS slave (As usual, my comments are in bold and brackets):

RANIERE: I think it would be good for you to own a fuck toy slave for me, that you could groom, and use as a tool, to pleasure me…

[DOS Slave]: huh?

[DOS Slave]: not disagreeing, just don’t understand

RANIERE: But your [sic] my wife…she isn’t…just a tool for you to use for me…

[DOS Slave]: a person?

RANIERE: Get a slave… you’re her master…

On October 9, 2015,

RANIERE: Without going into detail. It caused there to be other slaves, all who want to be branded with my monogram plus a number [on the brand] … your number is reserved… it is number 1. It is now a secret growing organization. I don’t know well some of the people involved but I command them ultimately. They are not who you might think. . . I think there are 10 or more in the current Jness 2 track…and others outside of it.

[DOS Slave]: Does that mean that they know about each other?

RANIERE: No.

* * *

[DOS Slave]: I’m ok with you having other slaves, I assume that these are not sexual

RANIERE: They may or may not be. They would be if I commanded but that is not the reason for the organization

* * *

RANIERE: It is an absolutely trusted commitment…

[DOS Slave]: I want to be the one that worships your body

RANIERE: Many will not even know of my existence…some don’t already….

Later that day, the defendant expressed concern that the DOS slave was “continuing to ask questions without comm[i]ting to feelings or an opinion”

October 10, 2015:

RANIERE: Find a life slave and I’ll tell you everything…

[DOS Slave]: What do you mean by life slave?

RANIERE: Someone who has a collateralized vow with you for life…

WhatsApp messages, sent between October 11, 2015 and October 16, 2015:

RANIERE: I feel badly each time you have to work hard for me to [orgasm]… I thought slaves could remove the burden…and I could get you fresh and not worn

* * *

RANIERE: What are your thoughts feelings?

RANIERE: All of them have slaves in process… some have several completed… [branded and life vow with full collateral]

[DOS Slave]: I feel insecure but at the same time I feel proud of you. You are worthy of following like that

RANIERE: So are you… you’re number one… [I bet you say that to all the slaves]

[DOS Slave]: I would be proud to stand next to you

RANIERE: Even naked with 6 other committed naked women?

* * *

[DOS Slave]: Are these slaves for you or for us? [good question]

RANIERE: There are two types. Both types are for us. One type is in the program: you are their Master I am their Grand Master . . . the other type are very select ones you use to heal us: likely being also of the first type…

[DOS Slave]: Ok. I’m asking because these persons will be in our life forever…. But I was not involved in the process of choosing who

[DOS Slave]: I’m afraid that I will not be comfortable with the others

RANIERE: You choose your slaves…

[DOS Slave]: What about the 7.

[DOS Slave]: ?

[DOS Slave]: Allison [Mack] said these 7 were forever. She and the others will be forever in my life…

RANIERE: They are first line to me but if any suit the purpose I obviously have access…

* * *

RANIERE: [H]aving one or two young slaves devoted to revving my body sexual to produce more energy would help. It would be there [sic] 24/7 job…

[Nice work if you can get it. Maybe he will find some in jail for the purpose.]

Who is this slave?

The government does not name the slave but it may be Clare Bronfman.

It might also be Rosa Laura Junco, Nicki Clyne, Monica Duran, Dani Padilla, Lauren Salzman, Loreta Garza, Jimena Garza, or any number of others. He always played the game with women – you are number one.

Frank Report will attempt to identify the woman utilizing our sources. If the woman has left the organization, she will not be identified. If she is still in she is fair game – for she may still be trying to recruit new slaves.