A homeless man, Richard Michael Parkhurst, 29, from Norwalk, California, was convicted of one felony burglary count, one count of peering into an inhabited building, and two counts of indecent exposure.

It is not clear if he is related to Vanguard.

One of his criminal acts occurred when he approached a woman walking her dog in Seal Beach, on October 15, 2017.

“Nice dog,” he told the woman, according to court papers. Then exposing his genitals, he added, “I am walking mine, too.”

Later that day, he sneaked into the woman’s home. She was sleeping on her couch, but Parkhurst disturbed her slumbers. She was unpleasantly awakened to find Parkhurst sucking on her toes.

DNA evidence linked him to this offense, prosecutors said.

The day before, Parkhurst told a man that his girlfriend was attractive. Two days later he was found peeping into their apartment through the mail slot.

He was arrested that day.

In custody, a female jail guard at the Seal Beach jail caught caught Parkhurst exposing and touching his genitals while staring at her, according to prosecutors.

Parkhurst’s attorney told the court, “Mr. Parkhurst developed a delusion that he was a Zeus-like god who was sent down from the stars to seduce women. It was his destiny to seduce women and they would willingly have his children. Mr. Parkhurst believes that his progeny will create a super race that will save the planet.”

They will be, in Nxivm terms, avatar babies.

His attorney said Parkhurst stopped taking medication for schizophrenia after his girlfriend died and lost his home. He was hospitalized for a time. He said Parkhurst heard voices coming from his television “telling him to do things.”

Parkhurst is scheduled to be sentenced on April 5, but the sentencing is expected to be postponed to a later date.

Vanguard is scheduled to be tried on April 29th, but the trial is expected to be postponed by a superseding indictment.

What is the difference between Parkhurst and Vanguard?

Maybe just a few hundred millions of Bronfman money.