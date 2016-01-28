Internet Version: ‘The Rat’ Speaks About ‘Molester’ NXIVM Founder, Keith Raniere

As it appears in print and online in the Niagara Falls Reporter and Artvoice:

Gina Hutchinson: how did she die? Was Keith Raniere directly responsible?

Next week we will feature shocking and lurid tales of people who were inside NXIVM.

Here is an excerpt from comments one person calling herself “the Rat” made about Keith Raniere, founder of NXIM:

“By the time they read this, I will have gone back to Mexico with Edgar. I served as their pawn for too long (like Jim). I see my responsibility in the deaths of [Gina Hutchinson] in the monastery and Esther’s friend in Alaska (Kristen Snyder). … It was suicide, so it could not be linked to me and Keith. But we still encouraged it to happen.

At least those who died, had their lives ended. What will come out in the future will be the young girls (who are now women) who were taken advantage of (how old was Angel, Megan, Michelle and Rosie?) I think if someone looks into Kristen’s friend (who was under age,) and those other teenagers…. they will see that Raniere is a molester. That is what bothers me above all. Murder is one thing, their lives are over. When you take advantage of girls who work for you and play video games in an empty warehouse after hours (Keith knows what I am talking about) that is sick.

Fluffy Fernandez was one Clifton Park man who Keith could not build into a millionaire. He has the unique distinction of being a Mexican brother who let an American man imprison his one sister, while having sex with two other sisters and not confronting the man who did it, except to film him and offer him tribute.

If this isn’t enough, he did it again with the Fernandez girls. Their parents trusted [harem member and Raniere wing woman] Pam Cafritiz with their care and you (Keith) molested them. What is worse is what you did to their brother. You made him tape it all. Not just what happened with the girls, but also what happen with your girlfriends. No young boy should be exposed to that.

I am praying for the day that one of these victims comes forward…as they are innocent…. Those in the inner circle will know who wrote this because I will be gone by the time they read it. I thought what I was supporting was humanity…I recently realized it was just the perversion of a sick man.