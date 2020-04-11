In Rescheduling the Masters for November, Does Augusta National Know Something the Public Doesn’t?
An article appearing in Golf.com had an interesting premise: That the members of the Augusta National Golf Club, prestigious, elite, world-movers that they are, might know when the coronavirus pandemic will come under control – and when the public might start gathering again in crowds to attend sporting events.
Augusta announced that they plan to reschedule the annual Masters Golf Tournament to November. It is usually held in the first week of April and was canceled this year due to coronavirus. Attendance is around 50,000 during some days of the event.
Here is what Golf.com’s Michael Bamberger had to say in his article, Why a rescheduled Masters is such a positive sign (and it has little to do with golf):
“Fred Ridley, the chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club, said on Monday [April 6] that the club hopes to hold the Masters in November, concluding on Sunday, Nov. 15. Thanksgiving is 11 days later…
“The news is welcome because of the source, and the message behind the message.
“The Augusta National Golf Club is an immense depository of accumulated wisdom, intelligence, inside information (of the legal kind). The club is cautious by nature. Ridley would never have made the statement he made, that the club ‘intends’ to have the Masters in November if he didn’t think it could happen.
“Consider some of his resources, just within the membership. Bill Gates. Warren Buffet. Condoleezza Rice and Rex Tillerson. Roger Goodell. Various members from Atlanta, where the Centers for Disease Control is based. Jack Nicklaus, Sam Nunn, Ginni Rometty.
Masters Chairman Fred Ridley
“No matter what your opinion is of any of these people, think of the reach they have. Consider their deliberative nature, and the people they know. Augusta National, as an organization, is exceedingly careful and calculating. Of course, the club has made missteps over the past nearly 90 years. But it gets most things right. It would be easy to have more faith in the decision-making ability of the Augusta National Golf Club than the federal government.
“The club gets most things right…on the basis of careful consideration. By applying intelligence and money and forethought to any issue it faces. Plus, an intense review process, too.
“The club’s statement today [April 6] is the opposite of slapdash. It’s the opposite of wishful thinking. It’s not intended to boost your spirits. It’s based on what Ridley, in his wisdom, figured is a pretty good bet: that the club will be in position to host a golf tournament in mid-November. If that happens, it will only happen if the country and the world is in a much better place than it is now…
“It’s odd and interesting: among major sports, golf has been the slowest to postpone and cancel events. And now it is the first major sport to announce even the prospect of a return to action…..”
***
Some of the current members, of the estimated 300 members, of the Augusta National, are:
Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway[
Pete Coors, former chairman and CEO of Coors Brewing Company and Molson Coors Brewing Company, current chairman of MillerCoors
Bill Gates, co-founder and chairman of Microsoft
Lou Gerstner, former IBM executive
Roger Goodell, commissioner of the National Football League
Pat Haden, former NFL player and former athletic director at the University of Southern California
Lou Holtz, former college football coach
Hugh L. McColl Jr., former CEO of Bank of America
Darla Moore, South Carolina businesswoman
Jack Nicklaus, Hall of Fame golfer and six-time Masters champion, and the only Masters champion who is currently a regular member of the club
Sam Nunn, former United States Senator from Georgia
Sam Palmisano, former CEO of IBM
Condoleezza Rice, former United States Secretary of State
James D. Robinson III, former CEO of American Express[45]
Ginni Rometty, chair, president, and CEO of IBM
Matt Rose, former CEO of BNSF Railway
Lynn Swann, former NFL player
Rex Tillerson, former United States Secretary of State
Henry Waite, former chairman of HUFF Productions
***
Members get one green jacket each and it cannot leave the property.
Like most private clubs, Augusta National is a for-profit corporation and does not disclose income, holdings, or membership. Like other golf clubs, it has a golf course, which, ostensibly is its reason for existing.
Augusta’s course opened in 1932. Since 1934, the club has played host to the annual Masters Tournament, one of four major championships in professional golf, and the only major played each year at the same course.
Augusta, as much or more than any golf club, is about its membership. There’s no application process to become a member. According to Golf.com, “If you ask, your chances of ever being considered reportedly plummet. And if you do get through initial screening stages, you’ll be exhaustively vetted before it’s determined you’re member material.”
Augusta National admitted no African American members until 1990 and no women members until 2012. The club long required all caddies be black and barred black golfers from the Masters Tournament until 1975.
There are about 100 beds available to stay on the Augusta National property. That includes 10 cabins.
The club’s season runs from October through May. Members can bring several guests at a time, but guests won’t be allowed onto the property until their member has arrived.
The golf course is consistently ranked as one of the best courses in the world. The membership costs at Augusta are extremely low considering the wealth of its members. The initiation fee is around $40,000. And yearly dues are estimated at “a few thousand” dollars per year.
Augusta National members wear a green jacket to show they are members. Each member is issued one green jacket, for which they are charged a small fee. They aren’t allowed to remove these jackets from the grounds. Instead, a member will arrive on the property to find his or her jacket freshly prepared in the locker room.
There are four members-only events: The Opening Party in October, the Governors Party in November, the Jamboree in late March and the Closing Party in May. Each are reserved for members only and reportedly draw a sizable percentage of the club’s 300 members.
***
In 2004, USA Today published a list of members of the club. The average age was in the 70s.
Many of these members are now deceased.
State
First Name
Last name
Employer
Age
Ala.
Crawford Troy
Johnson III
Coca-Cola Bottling, Retired
78
Ala.
Joseph Lamar
Lanier Jr.
Dan River
71
Ala.
Claude B.
Nielsen
Coca-Cola Bottling
51
Ala.
Robert H.
Radcliff Jr.
84
Ala.
Hall W.
Thompson
Thompson Tractor
79
Ariz.
Lyle
Anderson
Lyle Anderson Co.
n/a
Ariz.
Jack Steele
Parker
General Electric, Retired
84
Ark.
J. Frank
Broyles
University of Arkansas
77
Ark.
Joe Thomas
Ford
Alltel
65
Ark.
Scott T.
Ford
Alltel
40
Ark.
Jackson T.
Stephens
Stephens Group
n/a
Ark.
Warren A.
Stephens
Stephens Group
45
Calif.
Samuel H.
Armacost
Weiss Peck & Greer, Retired
64
Calif.
Donald R.
Beall
Rockwell International
64
Calif.
Riley P.
Bechtel
Bechtel Group
50
Calif.
Stephen D.
Bechtel Jr.
Bechtel Group, Retired
77
Calif.
Benjamin F.
Biaggini
Santa Fe Southern Pacific, Retired
86
Calif.
Donald L.
Bower
ChevronTexaco
79
Calif.
Michael R.
Bowlin
ARCO International Oil & Gas, Retired
60
Calif.
Lodwrick M.
Cook
Atlantic Richfield, Retired
74
Calif.
Rex D.
Cross
Lone Star Industries
81
Calif.
Kenneth T.
Derr
ChevronTexaco, Retired
n/a
Calif.
Sam
Glen
n/a
Calif.
Frederick W.
Gluck
Scient
66
Calif.
Harold J.
Haynes
ChevronTexaco, Retired
76
Calif.
Paul M.
Hazen
Wells Fargo, Retired
60
Calif.
Charles B.
Johnson
Franklin Resources
70
Calif.
Ruben F.
Mettler
TRW, Retired
79
Calif.
Edfred L.
Shannon Jr.
Global SantaFe, Retired
75
Calif.
George P.
Shultz
Former U.S. Secretary of State, Retired
n/a
Colo.
Edward B.
Close Jr.
n/a
Colo.
Peter H.
Coors
Coors Brewing
56
Colo.
Charles C.
Gates
Gates Rubber Co., Retired
81
Colo.
Frederic C.
Hamilton
Hamilton Oil
75
Colo.
Will F.
Nicholson Jr.
Rocky Mountain BankCard System, Retired
74
Colo.
Jack A.
Vickers
Castle Pines Golf Club
77
Conn.
Ray C.
Adam
n/a
Conn.
John F.
Akers
IBM, Retired
68
Conn.
Ralph E.
Bailey
Conoco, Retired
79
Conn.
Morrison H.
Beach
Travelers, Retired
86
Conn.
Lawrence A.
Bossidy
Honeywell, Retired
68
Conn.
Edward H.
Budd
Travelers, Retired
69
Conn.
George A.L.
David
Otis Elevator
61
Conn.
Clifton C.
Garvin Jr.
ExxonMobil, Retired
81
Conn.
Kenneth H.
Hannan
91
Conn.
Robert S.
Hatfield
Continental Group, Retired
87
Conn.
Reginald H.
Jones
General Electric, Retired
85
Conn.
Dohn L.
Kalmbach
Berman, Kalmbach & Company
65
Conn.
Robert D.
Kennedy
The Perkin- Elmer Corporation, Retired
70
Conn.
James W.
Kinnear III
ChevronTexaco, Retired
75
Conn.
John E.
Kircher
84
Conn.
John L.
Weinberg
Goldman Sachs, Retired
78
Conn.
John F.
Welch
General Electric, Retired
67
D.C.
Amory
Houghton Jr.
U.S. Congressman
76
D.C.
Melvin R.
Laird
Former U.S. Secretary of Defense, Retired
80
Fla.
Warren M.
Anderson
80
Fla.
Richard T.
Baker
n/a
Fla.
Robert H.B.
Baldwin
Retired
82
Fla.
William Houston
Blount
Vulcan Materials
81
Fla.
Willard S.
Boothby Jr.
Paine Webber, Retired
81
Fla.
Rinehart S.
Bright
90
Fla.
Anthony J.A.
Bryan
Copperweld
80
Fla.
Howard L.
Clark Sr
86
Fla.
E. Mandell
de Windt
Birmingham Steel
72
Fla.
John H.
Dobbs
70
Fla.
Beverly F.
Dolan
Compressor Components Textron, Retired
75
Fla.
Nelson
Doubleday
Former owner New York Mets, Retired
69
Fla.
James D.
Finley
J P Stevens, Retired
n/a
Fla.
Maurice F.
Granville
ChevronTexaco, Retired
87
Fla.
George V.
Grune
Wallace-Reader’s Digest Funds
73
Fla.
James M.
Hoak Jr
Heritage Communications
59
Fla.
John C.
Jansing
Vestaur Securities, Retired
77
Fla.
David S.
Kirkland
Bessemer Trust
63
Fla.
Richard K.
LeBlond II
Chase Manhattan Bank
82
Fla.
Donald S.
MacNaughton
Hospital Corp., Retired
95
Fla.
Frank L.
Mansell
Paine Webber, Retired
81
Fla.
Robert S.
Oelman
Koppers, Retired
93
Fla.
Edward M.
O’Herron Jr.
Eckerd Drugs, Retired
77
Fla.
John R.
Opel
IBM, Retired
78
Fla.
John G.
Ordway
Stillman Maynard & Co.
79
Fla.
H. Lawrence
Parker
Morgan Stanley Canada, Retired
76
Fla.
Ogden M.
Phipps
Bessemer Trust
62
Fla.
Lawrence R.
Pugh
VF Corp., Retired
70
Fla.
J. Howard
Rambin Jr.
ChevronTexaco, Retired
91
Fla.
Fred S.
Ridley
Foley & Lardner
50
Fla.
F. Morgan
Taylor Jr.
71
Fla.
Ronald
Townsend
Communications consultant
61
Fla.
Rawleigh
Warner Jr.
ExxonMobil, Retired
82
Ga.
W. Hale
Barrett
Hull, Towill, Norman, Barrett & Salley
74
Ga.
Louis L.
Battey
River City Augusta, Retired
n/a
Ga.
James H.
Blanchard
Synovus Financial
61
Ga.
Thomas M.
Blanchard Jr.
Blanchard & Calhoun
n/a
Ga.
Clayton P.
Boardman III
Boardman Petroleum
n/a
Ga.
Stephen W.
Brown
n/a
Ga.
Hugh M.
Chapman
Nationsbank, Retired
70
Ga.
William P.
Copenhaver
The Pinnacle Club
78
Ga.
Thomas G.
Cousins
Cousins Properties
70
Ga.
Edwin L.
Douglass Jr.
Augusta Cab
66
Ga.
Walter W.
Driver Jr.
King & Spalding law firm, Atlanta, GA.
58
Ga.
Nick W.
Evans Jr.
Spartan Communications
53
Ga.
H. Ray
Finney
Retired
n/a
Ga.
James R.
Gabrielsen
n/a
Ga.
William T.
Gary III
Gary Concrete Products, Retired
n/a
Ga.
Ben S.
Gilmer
AT&T, Retired
97
Ga.
Phil S.
Harison
Harison-Kerzic
n/a
Ga.
Harry T.
Harper III
Harper Pennington & Shaw
n/a
Ga.
E. Val
Hastings
n/a
Ga.
Eugene M.
Howerdd Jr.
The Howerdd Group
66
Ga.
W. Howard
Hudson
Orthopaedic Associates
n/a
Ga.
Clifford M.
Kirtland Jr.
Cox Communications
n/a
Ga.
Boone A.
Knox
Allied Bank of Georgia
n/a
Ga.
Jefferson B.A.
Knox
The Knox Foundation
39
Ga.
Dessey L.
Kuhlke
Kuhlke Construction, Retired
n/a
Ga.
Peter M.
Menk
75
Ga.
Charles H.
Morris
Morris Communications
n/a
Ga.
William S.
Morris III
Morris Communications
68
Ga.
John L.
Murray Jr.
n/a
Ga.
J. Fleming
Norvell
42
Ga.
Samuel A.
Nunn
Former U.S. Senator, Retired
64
Ga.
William P.
Payne
Premiere Technologies
54
Ga.
Carl J.
Reith
Oxford Industries, Retired
89
Ga.
John D.
Reynolds III
Club Car
n/a
Ga.
Julian H.
Roberts
Spatial Sites
n/a
Ga.
J. Haley
Roberts Jr.
n/a
Ga.
Ray M.
Robinson
AT&T
54
Ga.
Carl E.
Sanders
Troutman Sanders LLP/Georgia Senate, Retired
77
Ga.
George A.
Sanoken Jr.
n/a
Ga.
Leroy H.
Simkins Jr.
The Tubman Home
n/a
Ga.
Frank
Troutman Jr.
Coil Coaters of America
n/a
Ga.
George
Wislar
Fountainhead Water
n/a
Ga.
Danny
Yates
52
Ga.
Charles R.
Yates Jr.
Moses Contracting
n/a
Ga.
P. Dan
Yates Jr.
Yates Insurance Agency
n/a
Ga.
Charles R.
Yates Sr.
Atlanta Arts Alliance, Retired
89
Hawaii
C. Pardee
Erdman Jr.
Retired
n/a
Ill.
Edward A.
Brennan
Sears, Retired
69
Ill.
John H.
Bryan Jr.
Sara Lee
65
Ill.
Richard J.
Ferris
United Airlines, Retired
66
Ill.
Donald V.
Fites
Caterpillar, Retired
69
Ill.
H. Laurance
Fuller
BP Amoco, Retired
64
Ill.
Christopher B.
Galvin
Motorola
52
Ill.
Lester B.
Knight
44
Ill.
Vernon R.
Loucks Jr.
Baxter Travenol Labs, Retired
68
Ill.
Lee L.
Morgan
Caterpillar, Retired
83
Ill.
Richard M.
Morrow
BP Amoco, Retired
76
Ill.
Donald S.
Perkins
Jewel Cos., Retired
75
Ill.
Philip J.
Purcell III
Morgan Stanley
59
Ill.
Irving
Seaman Jr.
Burston-Marsteller
n/a
Ill.
Daniel C.
Searle
GD Searle, Retired
76
Ill.
Arthur M.
Wood Sr.
Sears, Retired
89
Iowa
Lloyd D.
Ward
53
Kan.
Howard J.
Carey Jr.
80
Ky.
William S.
Farish
US Ambassador
60
Ky.
William A.
Marquard
Arkansas Best
83
La.
Frank A.
Godchaux III
Riviana Foods, Retired
76
La.
John G.
Phillips
Louisiana Land and Exploration, Retired
80
Mass.
Frederick S.
Moseley III
Seaward Management
74
Mass.
Robert P.
O’Block
McKinsey and Co.
60
Md.
Nicholas F.
Brady
Former US Secretary of Treasury, Retired
72
Mich.
Wendell W.
Anderson Jr.
Bundy, Retired
77
Mich.
William C.
Ford
Ford Motor/Detroit Lions
78
Mich.
Robert J.
Hampson
Ford Motor, Retired
85
Mich.
Roger S.
Penske
Penske Group
66
Mich.
Harold A.
Poling
Ford Motor, Retired
77
Minn.
Paul J.
Bridston
Bridston
74
Minn.
John R.
Harris
Professional golfer
n/a
Minn.
Bruce A.
Lilly
Minnesota Museum of American Art
n/a
Minn.
David M.
Lilly
University of Minnesota, Retired
85
Minn.
Robert R.
Waller
Hormel Foods
65
Minn.
Wheelock
Whitney
Former owner Minnesota North Stars and Vikings, Retired
n/a
Mo.
Andrew N.
Baur
Mississippi Valley Bancshares
58
Mo.
Charles F.
Knight
Emerson Electric, Retired
67
Mo.
Eugene F.
Williams Jr.
Centerre Trust, Retired
79
N.C.
John M.
Belk
City of Charlotte (N.C.)
82
N.C.
Blake C.
Clark
80
N.C.
R. Stuart
Dickson
Ruddick
73
N.C.
Thomas W.
Dickson
Ruddick
47
N.C.
James H.
Hance Jr.
Bank of America
58
N.C.
John W.
Harris
Lincoln Harris
n/a
N.C.
James E.
Johnson Jr.
Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice
72
N.C.
Hugh L.
McColl Jr.
Bank of America, Retired
67
N.C.
Paul J.
Rizzo
IBM
75
N.J.
Robert E.
Allen
AT&T, Retired
68
N.J.
Charles L.
Brown
AT&T
80
N.J.
Richard A.
McGinn
Lucent (former)
56
N.J.
John S.
Reed
Citicorp, Retired
75
N.J.
Donald P.
Remey
60
N.J.
Reuben Francis
Richards
Emcore, Retired
73
N.J.
Arthur F.
Ryan
Prudential Financial
60
N.J.
Walter V.
Shipley
Chase Manhattan Bank, Retired
n/a
N.Y.
William R.
Acquavella
Acquavella Art dealer
64
N.Y.
Kenneth I.
Chenault
American Express
51
N.Y.
Theodore N.
Danforth
Retired
77
N.Y.
D. Ronald
Daniel
McKinsey & Co.
73
N.Y.
Louis V.
Gerstner Jr.
IBM
61
N.Y.
S. Parker
Gilbert
Morgan Stanley Group
68
N.Y.
Edward D.
Herlihy
Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz
55
N.Y.
James R.
Houghton
Corning, Retired
66
N.Y.
John F.
McGillicuddy
Manufacturers Hanover, Retired
71
N.Y.
Douglas D.
Mercer
66
N.Y.
Thomas S.
Murphy
Capital Cities/ABC
77
N.Y.
Peter G.
Peterson
The Blackstone Group
76
N.Y.
Richard I.
Purnell
84
N.Y.
James D.
Robinson III
American Express, Retired
66
N.Y.
Whitney
Stevens
75
N.Y.
Robert G.
Stone Jr.
Kirby Corp.
78
N.Y.
Douglas A.
Warner III
JP Morgan Chase, Retired
54
N.Y.
Sanford I.
Weill
Citigroup
70
Neb.
Harold W.
Andersen
InfoUSA
79
Neb.
Warren E.
Buffett
Berkshire Hathaway
72
Nev.
William L.
Searle
GD Searle, Retired
75
Ohio
William
Boeschenstein
Owens-Corning, Retired
77
Ohio
William W.
Boeschenstein
n/a
Ohio
Edwin D.
Dodd
Owens-Illinois, Retired
83
Ohio
E. Bradley
Jones
TRW, Retired
75
Ohio
Patrick F.
McCartan
Jones, Day, Reavis & Pogue
66
Okla.
Robert W.
Berry
78
Okla.
William K.
Warren Jr.
68
Okla.
John H.
Williams
Williams Companies
84
Penn.
Lewis W.
Foy
Bethlehem Steel Corp
n/a
Penn.
Henry L.
Hillman
The Hillman Company
84
Penn.
Michael H.
Jordan
CBS, Retired
66
Penn.
Howard M.
Love
National Intergroup, Retired
72
Penn.
Thomas H.
O’Brien
PNC Bank, Retired
65
Penn.
Arnold D.
Palmer
Professional golfer, Retired
73
Penn.
David M.
Roderick
USX
78
Penn.
Thomas J.
Usher
U.S. Steel
50
R.I.
Bradford R.
Boss
A. T. Cross, Retired
69
R.I.
J. Terrence
Murray
Fleet Financial Group, Retired
63
S.C.
Robert H.
Chapman III
Inman Mills
51
S.C.
James W.
Foley
91
S.C.
Alester G.
Furman III
Alester G. Furman, Retired
84
S.C.
Robert
Goodyear
77
S.C.
John B.
Harris Jr.
81
S.C.
Lou
Holtz
University of South Carolina
66
S.C.
William W.
Johnson
Augusta National Golf Club Chairman
73
S.C.
David S.
Lewis Jr.
McDonnell Douglas/General Dynamics
58
S.C.
Roger
Milliken
Milliken & Co.
86
S.C.
Robert P.
Timmerman
Graniteville Co.
82
S.C.
Francis A.
Townsend Jr.
63
S.C.
Wilson C.
Wearn
Multimedia Inc., Retired
83
S.C.
Joseph H.
Williams
76
Tenn.
W. Lipscomb
Davis Jr.
Davis Cabinet
69
Tenn.
John C.
Dobbs
Fourjay
83
Tenn.
David B.
Ingram
Ingram Entertainment
39
Tenn.
John T.
Lupton
Arnold Palmer Golf
n/a
Tenn.
J. Bransford
Wallace
Advocat
70
Tenn.
Toby S.
Wilt
TSW Investment
58
Texas
John R.
Butler Jr.
J.R. Butler and Co.
63
Texas
James F.
Chambers Jr.
89
Texas
Peter J.
Fluor
Fluor
54
Texas
John M.
Griffith Jr.
66
Texas
William R.
Howell
J. C. Penney, Retired
n/a
Texas
James W.
Keay
80
Texas
Edward C.
Kennard
83
Texas
Ben F.
Love
Texas Commerce Bancshares, Retired
78
Texas
Felix R.
McKnight
92
Texas
James M.
Moroney Jr.
Belo, Retired
81
Texas
Boone
Pickens
Mesa Water
74
Texas
Lee R.
Raymond
ExxonMobil
64
Texas
Robert H.
Stewart III
Bank One
76
Texas
Edward E.
Whitacre Jr.
SBC Communications
61
Texas
J. Otis
Winters
Dynegy
69
Va.
William C.
Battle
Ivy Foundation For Biomedical Research U. VA, Retired
70
Va.
Howard W.
Blauvelt
Conoco, Retired
n/a
Va.
Harry W.
Easterly Jr.
n/a
Va.
David R.
Goode
Norfolk Southern
61
Va.
David P.
Reynolds
Reynolds Metal Company, Retired
n/a
Va.
W. Thomas
Rice
Seaboard Coast Line Industries, Retired
n/a
Va.
Robert H.
Spilman Jr.
Bassett Furniture
n/a
Vt.
James G.
Affleck
American Cyanamid, Retired
79
Vt.
Andrew C.
Sigler
Champion, Retired
70
Wash.
Richard P.
Cooley
Bank of America’s Seafirst Bank, Retired
78
Wash.
Bill
Gates
Microsoft Corp.
47
Wash.
Charles M.
Pigott
Paccar, Retired
73
Wash.
Mark C.
Pigott
PACCAR
49
Wis.
Virgis W.
Colbert
Miller Brewing Co.
63
Wis.
James E.
Reinhart
48
Wyo.
Richard E.
Heckert
DuPont Co, Retired
n/a
Wyo.
John K.
McKinley
ChevronTexaco, Retired
n/a
Canada
David M.
Culver
Alcan Aluminum Ltd
78
Canada
Richard M.
Thomson
Nexen, Retired
n/a
England
Ronald
Hampel
n/a
England
Gordon B.B.
Jeffrey
n/a
England
H. Colin
Maclaine
n/a
England
Wolfgang
Reitzle
Linde Ag
n/a
France
Jean-Marie
Tine
n/a
Ireland
Ian W.L.
Webb
n/a
S. Africa
Ivor R.
Jones
n/a
Scotland
W. Ronald
Alexander
n/a
Scotland
Michael F.
Bonallack
Royal and Ancient Golf Club
n/a
Scotland
J. Stewart
Lawson
n/a