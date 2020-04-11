In Rescheduling the Masters for November, Does Augusta National Know Something the Public Doesn’t?

An article appearing in Golf.com had an interesting premise: That the members of the Augusta National Golf Club, prestigious, elite, world-movers that they are, might know when the coronavirus pandemic will come under control – and when the public might start gathering again in crowds to attend sporting events.





Augusta announced that they plan to reschedule the annual Masters Golf Tournament to November. It is usually held in the first week of April and was canceled this year due to coronavirus. Attendance is around 50,000 during some days of the event.

Here is what Golf.com’s Michael Bamberger had to say in his article, Why a rescheduled Masters is such a positive sign (and it has little to do with golf):

“Fred Ridley, the chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club, said on Monday [April 6] that the club hopes to hold the Masters in November, concluding on Sunday, Nov. 15. Thanksgiving is 11 days later…

“The news is welcome because of the source, and the message behind the message.

“The Augusta National Golf Club is an immense depository of accumulated wisdom, intelligence, inside information (of the legal kind). The club is cautious by nature. Ridley would never have made the statement he made, that the club ‘intends’ to have the Masters in November if he didn’t think it could happen.

“Consider some of his resources, just within the membership. Bill Gates. Warren Buffet. Condoleezza Rice and Rex Tillerson. Roger Goodell. Various members from Atlanta, where the Centers for Disease Control is based. Jack Nicklaus, Sam Nunn, Ginni Rometty.

Masters Chairman Fred Ridley

“No matter what your opinion is of any of these people, think of the reach they have. Consider their deliberative nature, and the people they know. Augusta National, as an organization, is exceedingly careful and calculating. Of course, the club has made missteps over the past nearly 90 years. But it gets most things right. It would be easy to have more faith in the decision-making ability of the Augusta National Golf Club than the federal government.

“The club gets most things right…on the basis of careful consideration. By applying intelligence and money and forethought to any issue it faces. Plus, an intense review process, too.

“The club’s statement today [April 6] is the opposite of slapdash. It’s the opposite of wishful thinking. It’s not intended to boost your spirits. It’s based on what Ridley, in his wisdom, figured is a pretty good bet: that the club will be in position to host a golf tournament in mid-November. If that happens, it will only happen if the country and the world is in a much better place than it is now…

“It’s odd and interesting: among major sports, golf has been the slowest to postpone and cancel events. And now it is the first major sport to announce even the prospect of a return to action…..”

***

Some of the current members, of the estimated 300 members, of the Augusta National, are:

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway[

Pete Coors, former chairman and CEO of Coors Brewing Company and Molson Coors Brewing Company, current chairman of MillerCoors

Bill Gates, co-founder and chairman of Microsoft

Lou Gerstner, former IBM executive

Roger Goodell, commissioner of the National Football League

Pat Haden, former NFL player and former athletic director at the University of Southern California

Lou Holtz, former college football coach

Hugh L. McColl Jr., former CEO of Bank of America

Darla Moore, South Carolina businesswoman

Jack Nicklaus, Hall of Fame golfer and six-time Masters champion, and the only Masters champion who is currently a regular member of the club

Sam Nunn, former United States Senator from Georgia

Sam Palmisano, former CEO of IBM

Condoleezza Rice, former United States Secretary of State

James D. Robinson III, former CEO of American Express[45]

Ginni Rometty, chair, president, and CEO of IBM

Matt Rose, former CEO of BNSF Railway

Lynn Swann, former NFL player

Rex Tillerson, former United States Secretary of State

Henry Waite, former chairman of HUFF Productions

***

Members get one green jacket each and it cannot leave the property.

Like most private clubs, Augusta National is a for-profit corporation and does not disclose income, holdings, or membership. Like other golf clubs, it has a golf course, which, ostensibly is its reason for existing.

Augusta’s course opened in 1932. Since 1934, the club has played host to the annual Masters Tournament, one of four major championships in professional golf, and the only major played each year at the same course.

Augusta, as much or more than any golf club, is about its membership. There’s no application process to become a member. According to Golf.com, “If you ask, your chances of ever being considered reportedly plummet. And if you do get through initial screening stages, you’ll be exhaustively vetted before it’s determined you’re member material.”

Augusta National admitted no African American members until 1990 and no women members until 2012. The club long required all caddies be black and barred black golfers from the Masters Tournament until 1975.

There are about 100 beds available to stay on the Augusta National property. That includes 10 cabins.

The club’s season runs from October through May. Members can bring several guests at a time, but guests won’t be allowed onto the property until their member has arrived.

The golf course is consistently ranked as one of the best courses in the world. The membership costs at Augusta are extremely low considering the wealth of its members. The initiation fee is around $40,000. And yearly dues are estimated at “a few thousand” dollars per year.

Augusta National members wear a green jacket to show they are members. Each member is issued one green jacket, for which they are charged a small fee. They aren’t allowed to remove these jackets from the grounds. Instead, a member will arrive on the property to find his or her jacket freshly prepared in the locker room.

There are four members-only events: The Opening Party in October, the Governors Party in November, the Jamboree in late March and the Closing Party in May. Each are reserved for members only and reportedly draw a sizable percentage of the club’s 300 members.

***

In 2004, USA Today published a list of members of the club. The average age was in the 70s.

Many of these members are now deceased.

State

First Name

Last name

Employer

Age

Ala.

Crawford Troy

Johnson III

Coca-Cola Bottling, Retired

78

Ala.

Joseph Lamar

Lanier Jr.

Dan River

71

Ala.

Claude B.

Nielsen

Coca-Cola Bottling

51

Ala.

Robert H.

Radcliff Jr.





84

Ala.

Hall W.

Thompson

Thompson Tractor

79

Ariz.

Lyle

Anderson

Lyle Anderson Co.

n/a

Ariz.

Jack Steele

Parker

General Electric, Retired

84

Ark.

J. Frank

Broyles

University of Arkansas

77

Ark.

Joe Thomas

Ford

Alltel

65

Ark.

Scott T.

Ford

Alltel

40

Ark.

Jackson T.

Stephens

Stephens Group

n/a

Ark.

Warren A.

Stephens

Stephens Group

45

Calif.

Samuel H.

Armacost

Weiss Peck & Greer, Retired

64

Calif.

Donald R.

Beall

Rockwell International

64

Calif.

Riley P.

Bechtel

Bechtel Group

50

Calif.

Stephen D.

Bechtel Jr.

Bechtel Group, Retired

77

Calif.

Benjamin F.

Biaggini

Santa Fe Southern Pacific, Retired

86

Calif.

Donald L.

Bower

ChevronTexaco

79

Calif.

Michael R.

Bowlin

ARCO International Oil & Gas, Retired

60

Calif.

Lodwrick M.

Cook

Atlantic Richfield, Retired

74

Calif.

Rex D.

Cross

Lone Star Industries

81

Calif.

Kenneth T.

Derr

ChevronTexaco, Retired

n/a

Calif.

Sam

Glen





n/a

Calif.

Frederick W.

Gluck

Scient

66

Calif.

Harold J.

Haynes

ChevronTexaco, Retired

76

Calif.

Paul M.

Hazen

Wells Fargo, Retired

60

Calif.

Charles B.

Johnson

Franklin Resources

70

Calif.

Ruben F.

Mettler

TRW, Retired

79

Calif.

Edfred L.

Shannon Jr.

Global SantaFe, Retired

75

Calif.

George P.

Shultz

Former U.S. Secretary of State, Retired

n/a

Colo.

Edward B.

Close Jr.





n/a

Colo.

Peter H.

Coors

Coors Brewing

56

Colo.

Charles C.

Gates

Gates Rubber Co., Retired

81

Colo.

Frederic C.

Hamilton

Hamilton Oil

75

Colo.

Will F.

Nicholson Jr.

Rocky Mountain BankCard System, Retired

74

Colo.

Jack A.

Vickers

Castle Pines Golf Club

77

Conn.

Ray C.

Adam





n/a

Conn.

John F.

Akers

IBM, Retired

68

Conn.

Ralph E.

Bailey

Conoco, Retired

79

Conn.

Morrison H.

Beach

Travelers, Retired

86

Conn.

Lawrence A.

Bossidy

Honeywell, Retired

68

Conn.

Edward H.

Budd

Travelers, Retired

69

Conn.

George A.L.

David

Otis Elevator

61

Conn.

Clifton C.

Garvin Jr.

ExxonMobil, Retired

81

Conn.

Kenneth H.

Hannan





91

Conn.

Robert S.

Hatfield

Continental Group, Retired

87

Conn.

Reginald H.

Jones

General Electric, Retired

85

Conn.

Dohn L.

Kalmbach

Berman, Kalmbach & Company

65

Conn.

Robert D.

Kennedy

The Perkin- Elmer Corporation, Retired

70

Conn.

James W.

Kinnear III

ChevronTexaco, Retired

75

Conn.

John E.

Kircher





84

Conn.

John L.

Weinberg

Goldman Sachs, Retired

78

Conn.

John F.

Welch

General Electric, Retired

67

D.C.

Amory

Houghton Jr.

U.S. Congressman

76

D.C.

Melvin R.

Laird

Former U.S. Secretary of Defense, Retired

80

Fla.

Warren M.

Anderson





80

Fla.

Richard T.

Baker





n/a

Fla.

Robert H.B.

Baldwin

Retired

82

Fla.

William Houston

Blount

Vulcan Materials

81

Fla.

Willard S.

Boothby Jr.

Paine Webber, Retired

81

Fla.

Rinehart S.

Bright





90

Fla.

Anthony J.A.

Bryan

Copperweld

80

Fla.

Howard L.

Clark Sr





86

Fla.

E. Mandell

de Windt

Birmingham Steel

72

Fla.

John H.

Dobbs





70

Fla.

Beverly F.

Dolan

Compressor Components Textron, Retired

75

Fla.

Nelson

Doubleday

Former owner New York Mets, Retired

69

Fla.

James D.

Finley

J P Stevens, Retired

n/a

Fla.

Maurice F.

Granville

ChevronTexaco, Retired

87

Fla.

George V.

Grune

Wallace-Reader’s Digest Funds

73

Fla.

James M.

Hoak Jr

Heritage Communications

59

Fla.

John C.

Jansing

Vestaur Securities, Retired

77

Fla.

David S.

Kirkland

Bessemer Trust

63

Fla.

Richard K.

LeBlond II

Chase Manhattan Bank

82

Fla.

Donald S.

MacNaughton

Hospital Corp., Retired

95

Fla.

Frank L.

Mansell

Paine Webber, Retired

81

Fla.

Robert S.

Oelman

Koppers, Retired

93

Fla.

Edward M.

O’Herron Jr.

Eckerd Drugs, Retired

77

Fla.

John R.

Opel

IBM, Retired

78

Fla.

John G.

Ordway

Stillman Maynard & Co.

79

Fla.

H. Lawrence

Parker

Morgan Stanley Canada, Retired

76

Fla.

Ogden M.

Phipps

Bessemer Trust

62

Fla.

Lawrence R.

Pugh

VF Corp., Retired

70

Fla.

J. Howard

Rambin Jr.

ChevronTexaco, Retired

91

Fla.

Fred S.

Ridley

Foley & Lardner

50

Fla.

F. Morgan

Taylor Jr.





71

Fla.

Ronald

Townsend

Communications consultant

61

Fla.

Rawleigh

Warner Jr.

ExxonMobil, Retired

82

Ga.

W. Hale

Barrett

Hull, Towill, Norman, Barrett & Salley

74

Ga.

Louis L.

Battey

River City Augusta, Retired

n/a

Ga.

James H.

Blanchard

Synovus Financial

61

Ga.

Thomas M.

Blanchard Jr.

Blanchard & Calhoun

n/a

Ga.

Clayton P.

Boardman III

Boardman Petroleum

n/a

Ga.

Stephen W.

Brown





n/a

Ga.

Hugh M.

Chapman

Nationsbank, Retired

70

Ga.

William P.

Copenhaver

The Pinnacle Club

78

Ga.

Thomas G.

Cousins

Cousins Properties

70

Ga.

Edwin L.

Douglass Jr.

Augusta Cab

66

Ga.

Walter W.

Driver Jr.

King & Spalding law firm, Atlanta, GA.

58

Ga.

Nick W.

Evans Jr.

Spartan Communications

53

Ga.

H. Ray

Finney

Retired

n/a

Ga.

James R.

Gabrielsen





n/a

Ga.

William T.

Gary III

Gary Concrete Products, Retired

n/a

Ga.

Ben S.

Gilmer

AT&T, Retired

97

Ga.

Phil S.

Harison

Harison-Kerzic

n/a

Ga.

Harry T.

Harper III

Harper Pennington & Shaw

n/a

Ga.

E. Val

Hastings





n/a

Ga.

Eugene M.

Howerdd Jr.

The Howerdd Group

66

Ga.

W. Howard

Hudson

Orthopaedic Associates

n/a

Ga.

Clifford M.

Kirtland Jr.

Cox Communications

n/a

Ga.

Boone A.

Knox

Allied Bank of Georgia

n/a

Ga.

Jefferson B.A.

Knox

The Knox Foundation

39

Ga.

Dessey L.

Kuhlke

Kuhlke Construction, Retired

n/a

Ga.

Peter M.

Menk





75

Ga.

Charles H.

Morris

Morris Communications

n/a

Ga.

William S.

Morris III

Morris Communications

68

Ga.

John L.

Murray Jr.





n/a

Ga.

J. Fleming

Norvell





42

Ga.

Samuel A.

Nunn

Former U.S. Senator, Retired

64

Ga.

William P.

Payne

Premiere Technologies

54

Ga.

Carl J.

Reith

Oxford Industries, Retired

89

Ga.

John D.

Reynolds III

Club Car

n/a

Ga.

Julian H.

Roberts

Spatial Sites

n/a

Ga.

J. Haley

Roberts Jr.





n/a

Ga.

Ray M.

Robinson

AT&T

54

Ga.

Carl E.

Sanders

Troutman Sanders LLP/Georgia Senate, Retired

77

Ga.

George A.

Sanoken Jr.





n/a

Ga.

Leroy H.

Simkins Jr.

The Tubman Home

n/a

Ga.

Frank

Troutman Jr.

Coil Coaters of America

n/a

Ga.

George

Wislar

Fountainhead Water

n/a

Ga.

Danny

Yates





52

Ga.

Charles R.

Yates Jr.

Moses Contracting

n/a

Ga.

P. Dan

Yates Jr.

Yates Insurance Agency

n/a

Ga.

Charles R.

Yates Sr.

Atlanta Arts Alliance, Retired

89

Hawaii

C. Pardee

Erdman Jr.

Retired

n/a

Ill.

Edward A.

Brennan

Sears, Retired

69

Ill.

John H.

Bryan Jr.

Sara Lee

65

Ill.

Richard J.

Ferris

United Airlines, Retired

66

Ill.

Donald V.

Fites

Caterpillar, Retired

69

Ill.

H. Laurance

Fuller

BP Amoco, Retired

64

Ill.

Christopher B.

Galvin

Motorola

52

Ill.

Lester B.

Knight





44

Ill.

Vernon R.

Loucks Jr.

Baxter Travenol Labs, Retired

68

Ill.

Lee L.

Morgan

Caterpillar, Retired

83

Ill.

Richard M.

Morrow

BP Amoco, Retired

76

Ill.

Donald S.

Perkins

Jewel Cos., Retired

75

Ill.

Philip J.

Purcell III

Morgan Stanley

59

Ill.

Irving

Seaman Jr.

Burston-Marsteller

n/a

Ill.

Daniel C.

Searle

GD Searle, Retired

76

Ill.

Arthur M.

Wood Sr.

Sears, Retired

89

Iowa

Lloyd D.

Ward





53

Kan.

Howard J.

Carey Jr.





80

Ky.

William S.

Farish

US Ambassador

60

Ky.

William A.

Marquard

Arkansas Best

83

La.

Frank A.

Godchaux III

Riviana Foods, Retired

76

La.

John G.

Phillips

Louisiana Land and Exploration, Retired

80

Mass.

Frederick S.

Moseley III

Seaward Management

74

Mass.

Robert P.

O’Block

McKinsey and Co.

60

Md.

Nicholas F.

Brady

Former US Secretary of Treasury, Retired

72

Mich.

Wendell W.

Anderson Jr.

Bundy, Retired

77

Mich.

William C.

Ford

Ford Motor/Detroit Lions

78

Mich.

Robert J.

Hampson

Ford Motor, Retired

85

Mich.

Roger S.

Penske

Penske Group

66

Mich.

Harold A.

Poling

Ford Motor, Retired

77

Minn.

Paul J.

Bridston

Bridston

74

Minn.

John R.

Harris

Professional golfer

n/a

Minn.

Bruce A.

Lilly

Minnesota Museum of American Art

n/a

Minn.

David M.

Lilly

University of Minnesota, Retired

85

Minn.

Robert R.

Waller

Hormel Foods

65

Minn.

Wheelock

Whitney

Former owner Minnesota North Stars and Vikings, Retired

n/a

Mo.

Andrew N.

Baur

Mississippi Valley Bancshares

58

Mo.

Charles F.

Knight

Emerson Electric, Retired

67

Mo.

Eugene F.

Williams Jr.

Centerre Trust, Retired

79

N.C.

John M.

Belk

City of Charlotte (N.C.)

82

N.C.

Blake C.

Clark





80

N.C.

R. Stuart

Dickson

Ruddick

73

N.C.

Thomas W.

Dickson

Ruddick

47

N.C.

James H.

Hance Jr.

Bank of America

58

N.C.

John W.

Harris

Lincoln Harris

n/a

N.C.

James E.

Johnson Jr.

Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice

72

N.C.

Hugh L.

McColl Jr.

Bank of America, Retired

67

N.C.

Paul J.

Rizzo

IBM

75

N.J.

Robert E.

Allen

AT&T, Retired

68

N.J.

Charles L.

Brown

AT&T

80

N.J.

Richard A.

McGinn

Lucent (former)

56

N.J.

John S.

Reed

Citicorp, Retired

75

N.J.

Donald P.

Remey





60

N.J.

Reuben Francis

Richards

Emcore, Retired

73

N.J.

Arthur F.

Ryan

Prudential Financial

60

N.J.

Walter V.

Shipley

Chase Manhattan Bank, Retired

n/a

N.Y.

William R.

Acquavella

Acquavella Art dealer

64

N.Y.

Kenneth I.

Chenault

American Express

51

N.Y.

Theodore N.

Danforth

Retired

77

N.Y.

D. Ronald

Daniel

McKinsey & Co.

73

N.Y.

Louis V.

Gerstner Jr.

IBM

61

N.Y.

S. Parker

Gilbert

Morgan Stanley Group

68

N.Y.

Edward D.

Herlihy

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

55

N.Y.

James R.

Houghton

Corning, Retired

66

N.Y.

John F.

McGillicuddy

Manufacturers Hanover, Retired

71

N.Y.

Douglas D.

Mercer





66

N.Y.

Thomas S.

Murphy

Capital Cities/ABC

77

N.Y.

Peter G.

Peterson

The Blackstone Group

76

N.Y.

Richard I.

Purnell





84

N.Y.

James D.

Robinson III

American Express, Retired

66

N.Y.

Whitney

Stevens





75

N.Y.

Robert G.

Stone Jr.

Kirby Corp.

78

N.Y.

Douglas A.

Warner III

JP Morgan Chase, Retired

54

N.Y.

Sanford I.

Weill

Citigroup

70

Neb.

Harold W.

Andersen

InfoUSA

79

Neb.

Warren E.

Buffett

Berkshire Hathaway

72

Nev.

William L.

Searle

GD Searle, Retired

75

Ohio

William

Boeschenstein

Owens-Corning, Retired

77

Ohio

William W.

Boeschenstein





n/a

Ohio

Edwin D.

Dodd

Owens-Illinois, Retired

83

Ohio

E. Bradley

Jones

TRW, Retired

75

Ohio

Patrick F.

McCartan

Jones, Day, Reavis & Pogue

66

Okla.

Robert W.

Berry





78

Okla.

William K.

Warren Jr.





68

Okla.

John H.

Williams

Williams Companies

84

Penn.

Lewis W.

Foy

Bethlehem Steel Corp

n/a

Penn.

Henry L.

Hillman

The Hillman Company

84

Penn.

Michael H.

Jordan

CBS, Retired

66

Penn.

Howard M.

Love

National Intergroup, Retired

72

Penn.

Thomas H.

O’Brien

PNC Bank, Retired

65

Penn.

Arnold D.

Palmer

Professional golfer, Retired

73

Penn.

David M.

Roderick

USX

78

Penn.

Thomas J.

Usher

U.S. Steel

50

R.I.

Bradford R.

Boss

A. T. Cross, Retired

69

R.I.

J. Terrence

Murray

Fleet Financial Group, Retired

63

S.C.

Robert H.

Chapman III

Inman Mills

51

S.C.

James W.

Foley





91

S.C.

Alester G.

Furman III

Alester G. Furman, Retired

84

S.C.

Robert

Goodyear





77

S.C.

John B.

Harris Jr.





81

S.C.

Lou

Holtz

University of South Carolina

66

S.C.

William W.

Johnson

Augusta National Golf Club Chairman

73

S.C.

David S.

Lewis Jr.

McDonnell Douglas/General Dynamics

58

S.C.

Roger

Milliken

Milliken & Co.

86

S.C.

Robert P.

Timmerman

Graniteville Co.

82

S.C.

Francis A.

Townsend Jr.





63

S.C.

Wilson C.

Wearn

Multimedia Inc., Retired

83

S.C.

Joseph H.

Williams





76

Tenn.

W. Lipscomb

Davis Jr.

Davis Cabinet

69

Tenn.

John C.

Dobbs

Fourjay

83

Tenn.

David B.

Ingram

Ingram Entertainment

39

Tenn.

John T.

Lupton

Arnold Palmer Golf

n/a

Tenn.

J. Bransford

Wallace

Advocat

70

Tenn.

Toby S.

Wilt

TSW Investment

58

Texas

John R.

Butler Jr.

J.R. Butler and Co.

63

Texas

James F.

Chambers Jr.





89

Texas

Peter J.

Fluor

Fluor

54

Texas

John M.

Griffith Jr.





66

Texas

William R.

Howell

J. C. Penney, Retired

n/a

Texas

James W.

Keay





80

Texas

Edward C.

Kennard





83

Texas

Ben F.

Love

Texas Commerce Bancshares, Retired

78

Texas

Felix R.

McKnight





92

Texas

James M.

Moroney Jr.

Belo, Retired

81

Texas

Boone

Pickens

Mesa Water

74

Texas

Lee R.

Raymond

ExxonMobil

64

Texas

Robert H.

Stewart III

Bank One

76

Texas

Edward E.

Whitacre Jr.

SBC Communications

61

Texas

J. Otis

Winters

Dynegy

69

Va.

William C.

Battle

Ivy Foundation For Biomedical Research U. VA, Retired

70

Va.

Howard W.

Blauvelt

Conoco, Retired

n/a

Va.

Harry W.

Easterly Jr.





n/a

Va.

David R.

Goode

Norfolk Southern

61

Va.

David P.

Reynolds

Reynolds Metal Company, Retired

n/a

Va.

W. Thomas

Rice

Seaboard Coast Line Industries, Retired

n/a

Va.

Robert H.

Spilman Jr.

Bassett Furniture

n/a

Vt.

James G.

Affleck

American Cyanamid, Retired

79

Vt.

Andrew C.

Sigler

Champion, Retired

70

Wash.

Richard P.

Cooley

Bank of America’s Seafirst Bank, Retired

78

Wash.

Bill

Gates

Microsoft Corp.

47

Wash.

Charles M.

Pigott

Paccar, Retired

73

Wash.

Mark C.

Pigott

PACCAR

49

Wis.

Virgis W.

Colbert

Miller Brewing Co.

63

Wis.

James E.

Reinhart





48

Wyo.

Richard E.

Heckert

DuPont Co, Retired

n/a

Wyo.

John K.

McKinley

ChevronTexaco, Retired

n/a

Canada

David M.

Culver

Alcan Aluminum Ltd

78

Canada

Richard M.

Thomson

Nexen, Retired

n/a

England

Ronald

Hampel





n/a

England

Gordon B.B.

Jeffrey





n/a

England

H. Colin

Maclaine





n/a

England

Wolfgang

Reitzle

Linde Ag

n/a

France

Jean-Marie

Tine





n/a

Ireland

Ian W.L.

Webb





n/a

S. Africa

Ivor R.

Jones





n/a

Scotland

W. Ronald

Alexander





n/a

Scotland

Michael F.

Bonallack

Royal and Ancient Golf Club

n/a

Scotland

J. Stewart

Lawson





n/a