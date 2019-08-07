In Defense of Raniere: Teachings Are Useful; Cami Stayed as Adult

By Patrick Backup

Well, I’m happy Frank decided to publish my view – Keith Raniere Did Not Get Fair Trial; Does Not Deserve Life Sentence after all, even if it took him a few weeks

Again, to those who criticize my view, I think if you read what I wrote, you will see that I am not idolizing Keith Raniere in the way Monte Blu does.

I’ll just address three points from the comments:

Would it be fair – after Keith Alan Raniere created the entire tech that is Nxivm – for someone else to be able to buy it and restart the teachings without paying the genius who created it all? After all, he did do all the work!

He knoweth all. The wise Vanguard.

1.) Raniere’s Teachings Are Useful

Yes, I find quite a few of the ESP teachings very useful, especially those on integration. However, I’ve never done a course (I live in Europe), I only read Keith’s two books and watched his conversations. Funny that Frank never publishes anything about Keith’s teachings. Is he afraid people might find value in them?

Keith Raniere had sex with her as a 15-year-old girl [statutory rape. Cami chose to stay after she became an adult and worshiped him in body, mind, and spirit. She sought virgins for him to have sex with and ‘fuck toys’ [real live women] as slaves for them both for threesomes.

2.) Cami Chose to Stay With Keith After She Became an Adult

Let’s face it, no matter what parents might think or hope for, 15-year-old girls and boys are often already sexually active. I am aware that the law forbids them from having sexual relationships with adults, but in this case, Cami chose to stay with Keith long after she had reached the legal age limit. OK, he manipulated her. That’s why I said it was “highly unethical.”

And yes, it was illegal to seduce her below the age of consent, and he should be held accountable for that, but, technically speaking, pedophilia or child molestation is defined as “sexual interest in a PREPUBESCENT child”, something Cami clearly wasn’t.

Again, to make this clear: I am not saying Keith is innocent, I’m just saying the sentence is totally out of proportion to the alleged crimes.

3.) Pictures Used to Humiliate Keith With No Probative Value

Again, regarding the pictures of Keith that Frank seems to enjoy posting in every second article: What value do they have for the trial? Honestly, I think most people have private photos of themselves in awkward situations that they wish they’d never taken……

I see no motive for using those pictures other than to publicly humiliate Keith.

Here are two of the pictures that the prosecution [and Frank] used to embarrass Keith.

A photo of Keith Raniere the Feds used to show the jury what a charmer he was.

Keith Alan Raniere

And here is a hair raising photo that was not used at trial, that might or might not tend to embarrass Keith.

The man and his power: Keith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard. Photo copyright Toni Natalie and TheFallofNxivm,com

Photo copyright Toni Natalie and TheFallofNxivm.com

And finally, I wouldn’t gamble that this ballsy picture of Keith, if it had been shown at trial, would have made the jury more sympathetic.

Keith Raniere has been described as a gambling addict. In this bizarre photo Raniere appears to be reading a book entitled "How to Win at Gambling".