ID Video: ‘The Lost Women of Nxivm’ Shows Even Darker View of Nxivm Than HBO’s ‘The Vow — & Where to Watch It!

I found another suspicious Nxivm death [number 5], a woman named Dorcas Suzanne Kemp, who got cancer, after making out her will in favor of Raniere for an estate of about $3 million.

Dorcas Suzanne Kemp, a possible Nxivm victim.

Unlucky Raniere, she changed her will just days before she died leaving it all to an unrelated charity.

This reminded me that, with the Vow on HBO being so popular that I should once again advise readers, especially new ones, that the Lost Women of Nxivm is the perfect compliment to The Vow, especially for those who want to see a darker, more sinister look at Nxivm and its leader Keith Raniere.

Largely as a refresher for regular readers and as an update to say that the investigation into the deaths of these women of Nxivm is not over, and as an introduction to new readers, let me [re]introduce the Lost Women of Nxivm.

As if HBO’s ‘The Vow’ doesn’t show Nxivm and its leader Keith Raniere in a bad enough light, Investigation Discovery’s ‘The Lost Women of Nxivm’, shows it in a much more sinister light – within the context of possible murder, poisoning, and driving women to suicide.

Four women dead, [now a fifth] and several others who survived, but were possibly poisoned, and a series of stunning revelations, ‘The Lost Women of Nxivm’ is a must-see for those who have been watching The Vow.





Watch it here:

Investigation Discovery: https://www.investigationdiscovery.com/tv-shows/lost-women-of-nxivm/

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Lost-Women-NXIVM-Season/dp/B082H1FQ3H

YouTube: https://tv.youtube.com/browse/the-lost-women-of-nxivm–extras-UCZ6DFNPpQVQMB7IRT-WReTw

Xfinity Stream: https://www.xfinity.com/stream/entity/8293770654016929112

Watch clips from the movie:

Clip 1: Frank Parlato talks to the kayak owner about Snyder’s disappearance

Clip 2: Frank Parlato interviews Susan Dones

Clip 3: Frank Parlato asks Susan Dones about the video where Keith Raniere claims to have had people killed

Clip 4: Frank Parlato gets a hair sample from a victim

Clip 5: Frank Parlato talks to a forensic expert on possible poisoning

Clip 6: Kristin Keeffe claims she was hunted like an animal in ‘The Lost Women of NXIVM’

Clip 7: Kristin Keeffe tells her experience to Frank Parlato in ‘The Lost Women of NXIVM’

Here is Investigation Discovery’s description of the film.





INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY EXPOSES THE DARK WORLD OF THE NXIVM CULT IN THE LOST WOMEN OF NXIVM

— The Gripping Two-Hour Special Premieres Sunday, December 8th from 9-11pm ET —





The rise and fall of Keith Raniere and the NXIVM cult is one of the most disturbing scandals of our age. What began as a purported self-help group spiraled into a dark, secretive world of illicit sex, money laundering, and exploitation all at the hands of founder Keith Raniere and his accomplices.

Former NXIVM publicist turned investigative journalist Frank Parlato, who first revealed that NXIVM was branding women, takes a deep dive to answer the questions surrounding the tragic deaths and mysterious disappearances of four women who all had connections to NXIVM and Raniere himself.

With exclusive access to members of Raniere’s former inner circle, some speaking for the first time and others who remain anonymous for their safety, Parlato leads viewers through a two-hour investigation that questions if there is more to this sadistic story.

The provocative special, THE LOST WOMEN OF NXIVM, premiered Sunday, December 8 at 9/8c, only on Investigation Discovery (ID).

YouTube excerpt

“Understanding the depths of depravity of the NXIVM cult goes far beyond what we have seen in the headlines,” says Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. “This explosive ID special takes a never before look at the stories of four women who were unfortunately caught in Raniere’s twisted web and explores how their association with him may have led to their tragic fates, providing hope that authorities might reopen these cases to bring closure to the victims’ loved ones.”





THE LOST WOMEN OF NXIVM begins with Parlato’s investigation into the missing persons case of Kristin Snyder, who disappeared on February 6, 2003 after being forcibly removed from one of NXIVM’s Executive Success Programs (ESP) due to erratic behavior. Her abandoned vehicle was found the next day with an apparent suicide note inside, but her body has never been recovered. In an exclusive interview, Parlato speaks with Snyder’s wife of two years, Heidi Clifford, who claims that Snyder was pregnant with Raniere’s child at the time of her disappearance. Parlato quickly discovers that just months before Snyder vanished, 33-year-old Gina Hutchinson was found dead also due to an apparent suicide. Heidi Hutchinsonspeaks with Parlato about her sister’s association with Raniere from a young age.

Heidi Clifford with Frank Parlato in Anchorage Alaska

With the help of an anonymous source, Parlato also explores the deaths of two additional LOST WOMEN OF NXIVM, 63-year-old Barbara Jeske and 57-year-old Pamela Cafritz. Both women lived with Keith Raniere and were part of his trusted inner circle, many of whom mysteriously developed terminal cancer. After collecting potential hair evidence from the source, Parlato sets out to explore if it is possible that the women, experiencing a cluster of cancers, were poisoned over a period of years.

Additional revelations in THE LOST WOMEN OF NXIVM include the very first on-record interview with Kristin Keeffe, who divulges what she knows from her 24-year relationship with Keith Raniere. She is one of the many women Raniere impregnated, but unlike allegedly dozens of others, she was not forced to have an abortion. When her son was 7-years-old, Keeffe escaped and went into hiding to protect herself and her son. Additional interviews include: Susan Dones, a former NXIVM trainer, whose video footage secretly recorded Raniere speaking to other high-ranking officials of NXIVM boasting “I’ve had people killed because of my beliefs.” Neil Glazer, an attorney for NXIVM survivors; Rick Ross, an expert on extremist groups; Dr. Jana Lalich, a sociologist, former NXIVM consultants; and many more.

THE LOST WOMEN OF NXIVM is produced for Investigation Discovery by AMPLE Entertainment. For AMPLE, Ari Mark, Phil Lott, Alex Weresow and, filmmaker Pat McGee are executive producers. For Investigation Discovery, Eugenie Vink is executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel, and Destination America.

About Investigation Discovery

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading crime and justice network on television, delivering the highest-quality programming to approximately 85 million U.S. households. From harrowing crimes to in-depth investigations and heart-breaking mysteries behind these “real people, real stories”, the always revealing network challenges our understanding of culture, society and the human condition. The #1 network for women in all of cable, ID’s programming is available in both high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD), as well as anytime and anywhere through the network’s TV Everywhere offering, IDGO. For exclusive web content and bonus material, fans can follow ID on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or check out the network’s true crime blog, CrimeFeed.

Investigation Discovery is part of Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Available in 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. For additional information about ID, please visit InvestigationDiscovery.com

IMDb page on Lost Women of Nxivm

List of appearances on the Lost Women of Nxivm

Stone is one of the numerous people interviewed in the film. These include:

Brendan Lyons, senior investigative editor, Albany Times Union

Rick Ross, cult expert

Neil Glazer, attorney for victims of Nxivm

Dr. Jana Lalich, an expert on cults

Joe O’Hara, a former consultant for Nxivm

Omar Rosales, author, lawyer, and former member of Nxivm

Susan Dones, a former member and whistle blower

Heidi Clifford, spouse of Kristin Snyder

Heidi Hutchinson, sister of Gina Hutchinson

Angela Ucci, a former member

Cynthia Libratore, sister of Barbara Jeske

A DOS woman [in silhouette to shield her identity]

An inner circle member who had cancer and survived [her identity is concealed]

Kristin Keeffe, former member, whistle blower and mother of one of Raniere’s children

Lieutenant Alan Nickel, Seward Police

Kenny Powers, a friend of Snyder’s involved in the search for her

Michael and Sherry Miller of Miller’s Landing, where Snyder’s truck was found

Handwriting expert Beth Chrisman

Ballistics expert Cynthia Bir.

Harbor Master for Resurrection Bay, Norman Regis

Kayak expert and expert of the waters of Resurrection Bay, Rick Brown

Forensic scientist, Jason Kolowski, who tested hair samples of one of the cancer victims

Roger Stone

And others.



