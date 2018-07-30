I finally start deleting comments with no connection to story – both Scott Johnson and fake Scott Johnson comments get deleted

It had to happen I suppose.

I have begun o delete comments that attack one another and offer nothing whatsoever to do with the story at hand.

Earlier today I posted Scott Johnson’s “Why I am here.”

On that post, I asked Scott to explain why he comments as much as he does (He has over 1,000 comments – far more than anyone else).

Scott said he wanted – and encouraged everyone else to do the same- for or against him – or anything else. I will keep that post wide open to commenters in the future who wish to insult one another. If you want to insult each other and link to porn and give out each others’ addresses, this is the link for you.

In all subsequent posts, however, I plan to take down comments that add nothing to the conversation and merely insult one another. I wish I didn’t have to do this, but a blog has to be responsive to its readers. Overwhelmingly, readers ask that the comments section return to what it was for quite a while – a place to further the topic at hand and oftentimes provide valuable information.

By way of example, here are the comments I took down today:

[Fake] Scott Johnson

Hey Everyone,

I’m having a FREE AMWAY PRODUCT give away this evening. I will be giving away Amway Legacy of Clean products and Amway artistry face creams.

Starts at 7pm. If you are in the Plano, Dallas, or Richardson area.

3241 Portside Lane

Plano TX 75023

Ask for Scott

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[Fake] Scott Johnson

Hey SNOWFLAKES! Eat my Schwartz.

My radio show broadcasts at 5am, weekdays ON FM 108.1. Next show, I will be having Tanster, Ben Szemkus, DB Cooper, and Sirhan Sirhan as guests.

Tune in, if you have THE GUTS. LOL

You can’t handle the TRUTH.

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[Real] Scott Johnson

in reply to Python Swoope.

Thanks for your input, Libtard. LOL

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[Real] Scott Johnson

In reply to [Fake] Scott Johnson

Too bad everyone knows that clicking on the real @ScottTexJohnson’s name goes to a link to his twitter account, where they can then visit my websites. Thanks for the free publicity, LOSER! LOL

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[Real] Scott Johnson

In reply to [Fake] Scott Johnson

I help myself every time I comment, you just don’t get it. LOL

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[Fake] Scott Johnson

And here is the latest pic of Ben Szemkus taken today.

http://bit.ly/2NVa76N

He is ALIVE AND WELL LIBTARDS! LOL

Viva Amway! Viva Scott Johnson!

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The link above brings us to this picture:





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Clearly, these comments have nothing to do with posts on Emiliano Salinas or Clare Bronfman’s bail package – where they appeared. So I [reluctantly] deleted them.

Finally, I would like to say that I like Scott Johnson and when I appeared on his show, he was a true gentleman. We have spoken on the phone and when we don’t agree, he is not rude in the slightest. I think he is an intelligent man and I am pretty sure the Fake Scott Johnson would like him if they met for a beer.

I also think the Fake Scott Johnson has a good sense of humor and I get where he/she is coming from – trying to use ridicule to dampen the disagreeable comments.

But it just seems to be distracting from the important dialogue. So, I invite both of you to continue commenting but please try to stay on topic and if that is impossible, try at least not to be rude.