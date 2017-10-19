How to find the “K-R” and ‘A-M’ in the DOS slave brand (VÉASE ABAJO PARA LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL)

Some people have had a hard time seeing the K-R [for Keith Raniere] and A-M [for Allison Mack] in the female public branding of women. Perhaps a little primer on how to read the initials on the brand.

It was important to Keith and Lauren Salzman that the women who were branded did not know immediately that Keith Raniere’s initials were part of the brand.

He texted [Name redacted]:

‘Not intended initially as my initials but they rearranged it slightly for tribute (if it were abraham lincolns or bill gates initials no one would care). The primary meaning and design of the brand symbol has nothing to do with my initials …”

I do not know what the primary meaning Keith had in mind, but I think I can point out the initials.

The brand right side up. La marca del lado derecho hacia arriba.

The brand right side up. La marca del lado derecho hacia arriba.

The brands are formed with the initials of Keith Raniere.

Keith Raniere's signature circa 2015. La firma de Keith Raniere circa 2015.

Keith Raniere’s signature circa 2015. La firma de Keith Raniere circa 2015.

Allison Mack: Did she invent DOS all by herself?

Keith Raniere [l] with Allison Mack. Keith Raniere [l] con Allison Mack.

And expensively.

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LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑO

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Cómo encontrar el “K-R ” y “a-M” en la marca de fábrica del esclavo de dos

Algunas personas han tenido dificultades para ver a los K-R [para Keith Raniere] y a-M [para Allison Mack] en la marca femenina pública de mujeres. Tal vez un poco de imprimación sobre cómo leer las iniciales en la marca.

Era importante para Keith y Lauren Salzman que las mujeres que fueron marcadas no sabían inmediatamente que las iniciales de Keith Raniere eran parte de la marca de fábrica.

Él envió un mensaje de texto a [Name redacted]:

“No se pretendía inicialmente como mis iniciales pero lo reorganizaron ligeramente para el tributo (si era Abraham Lincolns o las iniciales de Bill Gates a nadie le importaría). “el significado principal y el diseño del símbolo de la marca no tiene nada que ver con mis iniciales …”

No sé lo que el significado principal Keith tenía en mente, pero creo que puedo señalar las iniciales.