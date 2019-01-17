Heidi: Scientology proprietary info was secreted to Keith Raniere – at his request

[Editor’s note: I think it is extremely interesting and typical of Keith Raniere that he encouraged – even insisted – that Gina Hutchinson get her sister Heidi to get him Scientology material, which he later used in Nxivm. In short he stole from Scientology. Then a few years after he started Nxivm, he began his longstanding pattern of suing anyone who divulged his “proprietary information.” He began by suing Rick Ross, who ironically was a bitter enemy of Scientology. Here is Heidi’s story. It dates back to 1989, – 9 years before Raniere started Nxivm.]

By Heidi Hutchinson

In 1989, a then-devout member of Keith Alan Raniere’s small “harem” had a sister living in Los Angeles, who was the lead singer for a Scientology rock band that practiced after hours in the Scientology “Celebrity Center” in North Hollywood.

That sister was asked, begged by the KAR “harem” member to procure top secret Scientology course material for KAR.

That sister, in fact, took Scientology courses paid for by the band’s agent, a Scientologist, who convinced her Scientology was an easy road to stardom paved by Armando Anthony “Chick” Corea (a famous jazz pianist who took a liking to the sister), Priscilla and Lisa Presley, Tom Cruise, etc.., including the introductory “audit” whereby the “Sea Org” ranks of Scientology collect “collateral” or blackmail material much in the manner KAR did later.

After obtaining this material, passing it on to KAR, and breaking up with the band’s lead guitar player, that sister escaped from Scientology altogether, fortunately, but is still listed as a Scientology member from 1989 in member blacklists that can be found online.

Can anyone guess the names of the KAR “harem” member and sister who procured Scientology materials for KAR to model what would eventually become ESP/NX on?

There were other Scientology material procurements made by other KAR Harem members who followed suit and may yet be listed as former Scientology members if any detectives out there search these “blacklists,” these “spies” names may also appear therein.