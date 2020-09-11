Heidi: Raniere Relied on Customized Role Play Model to Manipulate Everyone

Readers are reminded that they can watch the Vow for Free at Flixtor.

Heidi Hutchinson

By Heidi Hutchinson

If you see “The Vow,” which you should as it is excellent, you can easily surmise that Keith Raniere assigned Mark Vicente this fantasy cartoon project — in which Vicente is also portrayed as “Erik’s” student — to control their relationship, define their roles and the image of himself Keith wanted portrayed to others.

In a proposed Nxivm cartoon series, Carbon Crimes, Erik Einhaert is a thinly disguised Keith Raniere who is brilliant and wonderful.

Joe Smith is Mark Vicente.

Fascinating. The little fucker did the same exact thing to my sister, Gina Hutchinson, whom he raped from at least the age of 15 and eventually ‘suicided.’





Gina Hutchinson was 33 when she died.

Gina Hutchinson first met Keith Raniere when she was around 15 and he repeatedly raped her [statutory rape]. He was 23 at the time.

Keith convinced Gina that he was a reincarnated Buddhist God and she was his reincarnated student/concubine whom he would prepare and lead to enlightenment in her next life once she suicided herself.





I suspect he relied on the same, customized role-play model to manipulate everyone.

Keith Alan Raniere with his then-girlfriend Barbara Bouchey during a happier time.

Barbara Bouchey told me she was Dagny from Atlas Shrugged, for instance, while Keith was the hero (Roarke was it? Don’t recall.) [Editor’s note: It was John Galt. Howard Roarke was the hero of Rand’s The Fountainhead.]

In Ayn Rand's Atlas Shrugged, Dagny was the female protagonist. Keith Raniere was enamored with the book. In the book, Dagny is given to saying things not entirely unlike Keith. Here's an example from Atlas Shrugged: “Whenever anyone accuses some person of being ‘unfeeling,’ he means that that person is just. He means that that person has no causeless emotions and will not grant him a feeling which he does not deserve. He means that .‘to feel’ is to go against reason, against moral values, against reality.”

In Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged, Dagny was the female protagonist. Keith Raniere was enamored with the book. In the book, Dagny is given to saying things not entirely unlike Keith. Here’s an example from Atlas Shrugged: “Whenever anyone accuses some person of being ‘unfeeling,’ he means that that person is just. He means that that person has no causeless emotions and will not grant him a feeling which he does not deserve. He means that .‘to feel’ is to go against reason, against moral values, against reality.”

I’d enjoy hearing more about what other roles they may have cast his devotees in and how that ‘potentiated’ or ‘disintegrated’ them (Gina or Keith’s words).