Heidi: Origins of Agnifilo’s ‘Garden of Eden’ take on Sex and Statutory Rape

Allison Mack might appreciate this background info before she ‘takes the fall’ for the team

By Heidi Hutchinson

During part of the time my sister, Gina Hutchinson, was “engaged” to Keith Raniere, I was in college. One of my term papers for an English literature course was a comparison of Milton’s “Paradise Lost” to Dante’s “Inferno.” Both writers deal with the topic of the Biblical account of the “Fall of Man” from the Garden of Eden.

It’s a topic that interested me because our father converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (Mormon) and we were reared mostly LDS. The first college I attended was Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where we lived before Gina moved with the rest of our family to the Albany, NY area where our mother grew up, while I stayed on at BYU another couple of years, but spent summers and other school breaks with our family after they moved.





Gina Hutchinson was 14 when the course of her life brought her into the orbit of Keith Raniere.

Gina Hutchinson was 15 when Keith Raniere [statutorily] raped her.

In the Mormon faith, sex outside of marriage is strictly taboo for BOTH genders. Contrary to popular belief, polygamy is not acceptable for either sex, either, not since the long gone days of Brigham Young.





Lucifer

Milton’s famous prose diverges from Dante’s and the King James’s versions of “the fall” in that in “Paradise Lost” Adam and Eve were innocently enjoying the fruits of each other’s loins long before the demon serpent showed up to tempt them into partaking of the forbidden fruit from the tree of knowledge of good and evil.

One popular interpretation of Milton’s work is that it was not the partaking of the fruit (sex) itself that ruined Paradise for all mankind thereafter but the knowledge or understanding of the consequences (guilt) that befell Eve and Adam.

And, as I was fond of quipping in the retelling of Milton’s tale in the Equal Rights Amendment era of the mid-eighties; though Eve or Woman is blamed for taking the first bite of the Apple, it is the male sex who’ve been walking around with the only actual evidence — a piece of the fruit stuck in their throats — the Adam’s apple — ever since.

So, where does Keith Alan Raniere slither into this story? Well, as Gina’s betrothed for a time after spoiling her precious virginity at the age of 15, some of us — including myself and a Mormon convert friend of Gina’s — felt compelled to attempt to convert her rapist, Keith, to Mormonism. Later in their “relationship,” when Keith proved himself unworthy of being husband material for any decent girl, the effort became helping Gina emotionally detach herself from the demon. Overcoming the Mormon sex guilt trip was part of that failed effort.

There were other aspects of “the fall” that KAR twisted into a tool of seduction and induction to his own perverse religion. In Dante’s interpretation, as in many versions of this myth including LDS beliefs, Lucifer or Satan is the 1st Son of God and the brightest, most luminous Angel in Heaven. Lucifer’s downfall was his plan to force mankind to do God’s will. God, however, wishes mankind to have a choice between good and evil. To have “free will.”

In brief, a war is waged over this crucial matter, free will or force, and Lucifer along with 1/3 of the angels are cast out of heaven and Earth, never to attain a human form but to dwell among we mere mortals in spirit, tempting us to fall with them.

Thus, “taking the fall,” became one of the central modules in KAR’s rational inquiry tech as, I believe, a means to manipulate others to sinful ways whereby they might also happily take the blame for the cult’s criminal activities if caught.