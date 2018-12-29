Heidi: On Joe O’Hara, John Tighe and Frank Parlato — ‘In the interest of justice, Scott – STFU’

By Heidi Hutchinson

In reply to Scott Johnson (@ScottTexJohnson).

There was a website, Scott. A blog, in fact, that covered corrupt NY politics and NX down to publishing pics of NX insiders and celebs deal-making and partying with the likes of Sir Richard Branson at Necker Island.

The blog was called “Saratoga In Decline” and run by a gentleman named John Tighe (While John ran the blog, it was Joe O’Hara who worked behind the scenes to translate legal documents and feed information to John).

John Tighe is now serving time in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a single piece of alleged child pornography “found” on his computer by a cop working closely with NX attorneys, impostor computer “consultants” and the aforementioned corrupt politicians to bring bogus computer trespassing charges against NX enemies including 2 major news reporters, one of whom broke the 2012 story exposing Keith Raniere as a pedophile.

Another publisher and blogger in Niagara Falls, NY, who also criticized both corrupt NY politics and NX, is now also under indictment. His name is Frank Parlato. He could be going to prison if he doesn’t admit guilt for a crime he did not commit. He could be going to prison even longer if convicted by a jury. As some sadistic person named “Reality” recently mentioned on here, there’s only a 3% chance the Feds will lose if Mr. Parlato refuses to admit wrongdoing and goes to trial.

Joe O’Hara, who served out his prison term, supported both these excellent bloggers including assisting them and many others with his legal expertise. Joe served 2.5 years in prison on trumped-up charges after being falsely indicted by NX twice on charges that were dropped. Frank’s false indictment on charges brought by NX was dropped but, now, superseding charges have been brought.

If whichever of your abuse induced, dissociative multiple-personalities reads this could please inform all your other split personalities here on FR of this previously published information, I think that will help clear up some of these misunderstandings about Joe and what he and Frank and so many others so miserably failed to do to deserve your relentless punishment in their humble pursuit of freeing themselves and other victims.

To this day, Joe is helping Frank, all of us, when a lesser man would have done his time, learned not to fuck with Psycho shysters backed by corrupt NY politicians scrambling after campaign donations, kickbacks and other favors from the wealthiest, most influential families run amok on the Continent — the Bronfmans and Salinas’ — but not St. Joseph O’Hara. He’s still here to help his friend Frank beat the odds and win and avoid the same unjust fate that befell him. It’s a fate that awaits anyone in Mexico who oppose anyone wealthier than themselves. — a fact well-known and widely reported in most parts of the world besides Mexico.

If any one of your personalities has any interest in fighting corruption of the Justice system in this country, please ask thatpersonalityto tell the others to STFU. In the interests of Justice and being such a good friend of Frank’s, Thank you!