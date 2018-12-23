Heidi: Nxivm pyramid was built by slaves

By Heidi Hutchinson

It’s striking how many different belief systems Nxivm appropriated to throw into their poison brew. Almost as many “extractions” as there were harem members over the years.

One of Keith’s longest term girlfriends, Barbara Bouchey, describes her Nxivm experience as being that of frog in a pot that doesn’t know it’s being slow-boiled until it’s too late to hop out! (To paraphrase Barbara.).

I know Keith and Nancy stole from my sister, Gina Hutchinson’s brain trust in the sense that they used what “worked” on her to formulate the “tech” and seems others, thereafter, also contributed their souls and ideas.

Barbara Bouchey claims to have created “Vanguard Week,” serving in the role of Dagny from Ayn Rand’s fiction “Atlas Shrugged” — the romantic interest of the hero who’s mission was to amass the world’s wealth in the control of most “ethical rulers” to create a Utopian Society.

“Camelot,” Barbara calls it.

Ayn Rand’s philosophies being, of course, one of those that Nxivm extrapolated and perverted to part its wealthier clients from their trust funds.

For example, Ayn Rand herself is quoted in interviews saying that if the wealth is controlled by anything less than scrupulously ethical individuals (such as do not exist except in her fiction) it’s “only a matter of time” before that society falls apart into utter destruction.

But Keith and Nancy just snagged the Cliff Notes that rationalized their thievery as the creation ofan Utopian, ethical world —

full of Dagnys and Nazi reincarnates and Buddhist Goddesses and even Space Shuttle disaster culprits like the still-missing Kristin Snyder — who all paid one way or another.

So, when you say this poison hodgepodge makes an admirable “nifty little package,” that benefited someone who took an intensive or two, I’m sorry, but I recoil.

The Nxivm pyramid was built like the Egyptian ones – with the blood, sweat and tears of SLAVES.



