Heidi: My Sister, Gina Hutchinson and Kristin Snyder Were Kindred Spirits; Both Destroyed by Raniere

By Heidi Hutchinson

Your investigation into the disappearance of Kristin Snyder is beautifully told, Frank, and there’s so much more the loving, little family, the Snyder family deserves — though no one, nothing can begin to compensate their enormous loss in Kristin.

I only know Kristin from her in pictures and through the fondest and saddest memories Jonnie and Kim shared with us when Frank Parlato, Susan Dones and I went to visit the Snyder family in Dillon South Carolina last week.

I don’t believe I’ve ever seen a more vital spirit than Kristin seemed to be. She lives on strong in the remembrances of her loved ones — whose faculties are, indeed, well intact despite Toni Natalie’s lies to investigators — which may have forestalled them in ever undertaking a true investigation even at this most recent opportunity — if not imperative — to pursue one. For shame!

Toni Natalie -- a very pretty lady

Toni Natalie told people that Kim Snyder was mentally retarded and that her mother Jonnie, Kristin’s mother was very elderly and almost senile. These were lies. Her motive is unclear – but some suspect she wanted to ‘hog’ the Snyder story for herself, even if it meant a competent investigation into Kristin Snyder’s disappearance would be thwarted.

Permit me to point out that Gina Hutchinson passed away on OCTOBER 11, 2002 — just weeks before Kristin Snyder began her first NXIVM intensive and may have been raped by Raniere.

It’s clear from the evidence that Gina took a formal NXIVM intensive in August 2002.

Heidi Hutchinson and Gina Hutchinson

l-r Heidi and Gina Hutchinson. Gina was raped by Keith Raniere when she was 14.

Undoubtedly, Gina’s intensive was on the same subjects Kristin was being indoctrinated in — Good or Bad? — the Rational Inquiry course, formulated by Keith Raniere and peddled by, chiefly, Nancy Salzman those days — is titled.

It’s an “inductive” method — Keith calls “Socratic” — HA! — that queries inductees over when rape, suicide, murder and other sinful measures may be apropos.

Keith Raniere was willing to drug one woman rather than let her go to the hospital – did he do the same thing with Kristin Snyder?

Keith Alan Raniere devised a curriculum where the notions of good and bad are examined in various contexts. For instance, the module explores if suicide might be good under certain conditions.

There is no way in heaven or hell Keith Raniere and his accomplices could ever claim that after Gina’s death — which, oh yes, Raniere AND Lauren Salzman ET. AL DID well know of at about — if not precisely — the time it happened

Barbara Bouchey with her former boyfriend Keith Alan Raniere.

Keith Raniere professed utter shock and sorrow in front of Barbara Bouchey when he was told that Gina Hutchinson committed suicide several days after her death. This, Bouchey felt, was proof he had nothing to do with her death. No one could feign such sorrow as Keith did, Bouchey thought, when he heard about it right in front of her. Barbara ‘s theory is good as far as it goes. The only problem with it was that a similar scene was staged in front of Karen U. – several days earlier and Keith showed the same surprise and regret then.

Not three weeks before Kristin Snyder took her first intensive— a girl who bore many of the same attributes — and we discover more each day — died on the grounds of a remote Buddhist monastery outside of Woodstock, NY.

One of the striking similarities between Gina Hutchinson's purported suicide and Kristin Snyder's presumptive suicide is that, if the official stories are true, both of them drove several hours in their cars alone through rough and winding roads to reach their solitary destinations - both being places they loved in life - and them committed suicide, Gina allegedly with a gun and Kristin by intentional drowning.

One of the striking similarities between Gina Hutchinson’s purported suicide and Kristin Snyder’s presumptive suicide is that, if the official stories are true, both of them drove several hours in their cars alone through rough and winding roads to reach their solitary destinations – both being places they loved in life – and them committed suicide, Gina allegedly with a gun and Kristin by intentional drowning.

They are kindred spirits, destroyed by the same evil in psyche, but both women will live forever in my heart and mind and herstory.

monastery in background

Marie White’s painting of Gina Hutchinson with the monastery above.

Gina Hutchinson

Gina Hutchinson as an innocent teen not long after Keith Alan Raniere a man in his mid-20s started raping her.

Gina Hutchinson's Dream Chart.

A chart made up for Gina Hutchinson found among her papers that presents a timeline leading to her demise. The word Dreams is at the bottom. At the top, the words Love and God. It is not known who created this chart for Gina but it is similar to others Keith Raniere created.

A page from Gina's diary reveals Keith was on her mind up until the day she died. Did she pose a threat to Keith Raniere at a critical time - in 2002 - when he was reeling in the Bronfman sisters and trying for Edgar Bronfman Sr, too?

A page from Gina’s diary reveals Keith was on her mind up until the day she died. Did she pose a threat to Keith Raniere at a critical time – in 2002 – when he was reeling in the Bronfman sisters and trying for Edgar Bronfman Sr, too?

MK-10 Gina Hutchinson

MK10ART’s painting of Gina Hutchinson

Keith Raniere, in a 2009 video, filmed with Susan Dones' camera, said, "I've had people killed because of their beliefs."

From Susan Dones's video where Keith Raniere says, "I have had people killed for my beliefs and for theirs."

'I've had people killed for my belief ... and for theirs.' -Keith Alan Raniere

‘I’ve had people killed because of my beliefs,’ says Keith Alan Raniere in a video in 2009.