Heidi: Keith Staged Sorrow & Surprise Over Death of My Sister Before Barbara Bouchey

Heidi Hutchinson

By Heidi Hutchinson

This is in response to Barbara Bouchey’s article The Facts Surrounding Mark Vicente’s Enrollment Into Nxivm and to raise some questions about the death of my sister Gina Hutchinson

Hi Barb;

Thank you much for sharing your critical perspective on these events mentioned in your article. I know you have much more to tell and for us to look forward to.

Something I really only first fully grasped through information you shared with me years ago during the Bronfman v. Precision Development trial that I think is important for any, especially “truth judgers”, to remember is just how compartmentalized Keith Raniere is in his various “relationships” with different individuals. With very few was he ever “authentic” judging from widely disparate accounts.

I knew Keith Alan Raniere long before he became “Vanguard.”

In fact, KAR was so secretive (or paranoid) —as it’s been reported — he kept tabs on a number of individuals within and without Nxivm to ensure, in part, that there was no cross-referencing going on — not to say that this was his entire motive, or there weren’t other entities or individuals involved in these unlawful “spying” activities.

You’ve consistently stated — for example — that some months after my sister Gina Hutchinson passed in October 2002, Keith, Pam, and a couple of other inner-circle orbiters who were close with Gina aired their grief and trauma over Gina’s death in your presence.

I may never convince you otherwise, but I strongly suspect that this display of grief over Gina by Keith, Pam, etc. was calculated and staged — and I don’t mind if you share those recollections from your POV. In fact, I pray and trust that you and others have done so with the FBI.

A couple of details you shared with me this past summer with Frank included one inner circle member tearfully lamenting that they “hadn’t done enough” to help cure Gina’s disintegrations.

You described Keith’s wails of sorrow over allegedly not staying close to Gina for some length of time prior to her death or he, Vanguard, surely could have and would have saved her.

Per my notes and recordings with your permission, you said this mournful reaction was presented to you as Keith, Pam and other’s first, “spontaneous” reaction to receiving news of Gina’s death, after which you logically concluded came as a complete shock to them all.

You said you were there “the moment when they first got the news about Gina” and witnessed first-hand how overcome they all were with grief and horror, and that there was no way any of them could have been involved with her death, let alone suspected she was ever suicidal.

You also adamantly shared that you know these reactions you witnessed to Gina’s death were authentic because your own best friend committed suicide shortly before you joined Nxivm. Nancy Salzman was the therapist who saw you through your grief over that tragedy.

Well, as we’ve often rather emotionally tried to discussed (I laugh now at how quick Frank was to remove the knives from our table at the Marriott, as the yelling match escalated), I said that what you witnessed could not have been a spontaneous first reaction, because another friend of Gina’s delivered the news of Gina’s death before you were there to witness it. Gina’s friend delivered the news to Keith straight to the door of #3 Flintlock Lane within days of Gina’ death and invited Keith and the others to her funeral.,

No one from Nxivm, conspicuously, attended the funeral, or ever expressed their condolences.

You witnessed the grief of Vanguard after they knew about Gina’s death and not when they first heard about it.

What this illustrates for me, at the very least, is that such staged theatrics — whether or not you agree – means you were set-up to be a witness to their apparent replete innocence regarding Gina, or perhaps you still believe what you “witnessed” was real. They played you and others and this was a powerful tool Nxivm used in their successful efforts at covering their tracks as they went along perpetrating crimes without arousing suspicion.

What say you, Barb?