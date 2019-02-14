Heidi: Keith had a motive to let Pam die without medical intervention

By Heidi Hutchinson

Wow, MK10ART, you’re great with water color and, as we know, capturing the essence of these stories and photos even without personal knowledge. We’re lucky to have you as a contributor on FR!

Pam Cafritz’s untimely death has always weighed on me but this is the first time I read FR’s post with all these eerie details. (I’d only heard rumors about the cryogenic madness.)

The instant I heard about Pam’s death I felt there (may) have been foul play on Keith’s part. …Why?

Keith and Clare had financial motives to let Pam die without medical intervention, as they’ve been charged in the tax evasion scheme.

But Keith had another, much stronger, possible motive: Rhiannon.

Pam knew about and according to the Albany Times Union 2012 expose’, procured Rhiannon for Keith. I believe there were other far underage girls whom Pam — and who knows whom else, possibly Barbara Jeske — skimmed for Keith to “mentor” and molest.

The gravity of these offenses often seems to be overlooked amid the plethora of other serious crimes now charged and the high volume of victims on those counts.

However, had Keith and any accomplices been duly charged — as they possible yet may be — with the crimes perpetrated on Rhiannon, alone, those could be classified as class B, 1st degree felonies carrying a 25 year sentence for the perpetrator: Keith Alan Raniere.

Rhiannon was not simply “under the age of consent” when Keith raped her. She was 12 years old. Not only a “minor” but a “child” under the legal definition. Further, Rhiannon was molested multiple times over the course of many months.

That constitutes a predatory “course of conduct against a child,” under NY State law.

According to some reliable sources, there are, in fact, no time-barred statutes for prosecution of these crimes against a child under 13. Other sources disagree but in Rhiannon’s case, in particular, because she reported the offenses in a timely manner, whatever time statutes might apply are greatly weakened, I was told.

KAR’s only defense in such a scenario would be credibility — his word vs. Rhiannon’s — but for witnesses such as Pam Caffritz.

That’s why deep down I feel Pam’s cancer went untreated and none were allowed to visit Pam on her “deathbed” for weeks, lest anyone seek medical intervention that would keep Pam alive long enough to tell.