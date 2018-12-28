Heidi: ‘I can’t say enough good about Joe O’Hara’

By Heidi Hutchinson

I can’t say enough good about Joe O’Hara, what he’s done and suffered enormously for to help NX victims — of whom there would be far more and in far worse shape had not Joe O’Hara manned up for justice.

He’s taken NX hits time and again and often for others but got right back in the saddle and led the charge against NX and all the evil it stands for in battle after battle; even when the less courageous deserted in fear or were taken out for longer stretches in prison.

The same absolutely goes for Toni Natalie but it’s up to them to reveal what they wish to, when and where. I slip some, sometimes but try to avoid speaking for others.

But I know, as Joe writes, sharing on FR has become suspect among NX survivors if only at minimum due to the hassle and waste of time required to respond to the often outlandish accusations, assumptions, misconstruations, that occur far too often on FR than would normally — and we’re not dealing in normal with NX. More like paranormal, lol.

Plus, I’ve found strangely that I feel safer on here with a group of some very well-meaning people and other victims who get what I’m afraid of to advise and keep an eye out. Rather be harassed on FR than wake up in a Mexican prison and I don’t care who thinks I’m exaggerating, that’s how I feel sometimes. And Joe, and Toni, Catherine, Mark, Susan, Kim, Rick, Peter, Bonnie, India, Natalie and many of you have been there. But no one so much or so fearlessly willing to carry on to the end of this as Joe O’Hara.

How fucking dare you Scott Johnson, Dennis Burke and any of you filthy trolling fuckers try to shame and discredit a just, descent proven man like Joe in front of us. Maybe you just didn’t know, if Joe wants to give you that excuse, but now you have none of you ever did.