Heidi Chastises Scott Johnson

TK wrote, “Being as coherent as you Scott, Your sentence structure needs work also. Or, maybe, you’d like to give us all a lesson on your precious radio show. However, I would highly doubt anyone would be willing to join you. So, how exactly did you get sucked into the Amway stuff. Was it because you thought you could make some easy money at others expense. How long did it take for you to decide you were just a stupid little puppet like you are. We all know you kiss up to Frank.”

Whew.

Then Heidi chose to comment about Scott.

By Heidi Hutchinson

“Kiss up” is a gross understatement. Schlock’s got his tongue so far up Frank’s ass it tickles his belly button. Schlock’s thrusting that tongue so hard, Frank’s navel might just — look out — pop right out! Ding! Turkeys’s done. Lol.

It’s sad, indeed poignant, because Frank’s this machismo, Sicilian dude — a rightful born Don, a mensch even (farcas I know), who takes care of many others starting with the fam — in a very vulnerable place — trying to restore his family “honor,” move on with his life, maintain his means; but still in a huge legal mess, maybe facing prison himself — still trying to write his heart out of it, keep some sense of humor about it, and be concerned with not only entertaining but protecting his eclectic collection of FR readers…

And the last goddamn thing Frank (anyone with half a heart on the side of justice here) needs is this weasly, shameless, reckless, redneck so narcissisticly determined to steal and undermine this site, he’s on it practically 24/7 bashing commenters left AND right, while convincing Frank that he’s somehow a loyal “bro” helping to keep commenters in line with the alt-right party line. “Don’t let the libtards win, Frank!” WTF?

AND for his next stupid Narcissist trick SCOTT JOHNSON publishes Allison Mack’s home address along with detailed description of the neighborhood in the comment section on FR following a report of restraining orders being taken out by Ally against a stalker, peeping Tom!

Who wants to set up a go fund me for slander suit against Scott Johnson?

For the record, I never once ever joked about my sister’s suicide on here or anywhere and if you or anyone on here ever repeat that bald faced lie again, I will sue you… For the sake and in the best interests of the Frank Report to get you banned for real and for the good of everyone, but Scott Johnson. Except perhaps you could use some awareness that other people besides you do exist.