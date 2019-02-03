Heidi: Burke did a little puppet-mastering himself

By Heidi Hutchinson

Agree, Claviger with your post Agnifilo the Puppet-master? but feel there may also be some southerly strings being not-so-masterfully pulled that Marc Agnifilo has little control over thus far.

As Jeff Peterson tells us, EMILIANO SALINAS referred Dennis Burke to Clare Bronfman’s “case” (or rather KAR’s “fuck-toy” immigration scheme) long before it blew up in Burke’s face.

Burke was on board by at least 2016 when “Kemar” was just a glint of an “anchor baby” in Keith and Clare’s crossed eyes. Long before Kemar and “Thor” were implanted to replace “Gaelen” in Clare’s “Rainbow Culture Garden” and Alejandro Betancourt’s multi-cultural, Clifton Park, NY nursery school FR recently exposed.

(Ergo, Burke & his partner, John Sandweg, are now under investigation in that immigration fraud conspiracy.)

I suspect that when Burke & Co. got wind of a NX investigation, one they may have even inadvertently helped set-off, they scrambled to assemble a legal defense team that included themselves and their Arizona pals to, at least, represent the Salzmans in their alleged sex-crime innocence (HA!) and chagrin over Lauren being passed up as the Avatar baby mama.

Former Arizona US Attorney Dennis Burke represents Clare Bronfman. It is not known if he is posting here under the moniker Bangkok.

Dennis Burke represents Clare Bronfman and Nxivm.

Maybe Burke & Co. DID plot with Emi & Alex’s Mexico lawyers —Duran, Duran — to have KAR arrested, consistent with Bangkok’s upset over that Agnifilo filing and Jeff Peterson’s theory that KAR is the designated sole scapegoat for the Mexicans.

The good news is Burk -, er, Bangkok – seems more and more out of control as Clare’s defense fund — his purse strings over defendants other than Clare — shrinks.

Just think, had Keith done the right thing for just once and married Mariana Fernandez after deliberately impregnating her — they way they coerced Allison and Nicki Clyne into a scam marriage — maybe none of this would have ever happened.

John Sandweg walks with Clare Bronfman to court.

Clare Bronfman with her Arizona Mafia attorney John Sandweg