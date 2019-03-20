Heidi: Barbara Bouchey is in denial; Nxivm is and ever was: a sex & money girl trap schemed by filthy, thieving, power-mongering, misogynist pedophile

Heidi Hutchinson

By Heidi Hutchinson

In my opinion, Barbara Bouchey is in denial. I hope it helps her with everyone else, for me to say so.

She’s getting better than when I first met her in 2011, but even this past summer, we were still arguing over whether or not Keith could be a genius despite cheating on the only IQ test he apparently ever took.

We also argued over whether or not she was “love bombed” — Barbara then vehemently denied being so — after she casually described the cruelest “love-bombing” experiences I’ve ever heard of, including those excuses the harem made about why she wasn’t allowed in the accounting office for her own sake, because of her own “issues,” etc.

Denial can be a very strange, defensive, inflexible, delusional, sometimes hysterically self-protective state.

What looks like a blatant lie or inconsistency could be “honest,” utter self-deception. What looks like a bully — by her taking over a conversation — could be someone desperately shutting out truth or other realities they can’t yet face.

It’s said you don’t know what anyone’s been through until you walk a mile in their moccasins. Pray you never have to tread where Barbara and many NX victims have been with the psychological torment Raniere, Salzman and their minions inflicted.

Barbara could try to understand how scary the prospect of NX continuing on in any way, shape or form is to other victims — those less in denial — for her part. But that would mean accepting the horrendous reality of what NX is and ever was: a sex & money girl trap schemed by a filthy, thieving, power-mongering, misogynist pedophile and nothing more. Ever.