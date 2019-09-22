Having Been on Smallville, Allison Mack Was Naturally Drawn to Alpha Super Male Keith Raniere

Editor’s Note: This is a guest post from a writer who makes an interesting point: Allison Mack starred in Smallville, a show about young Superman. The Mack character was secretly in love with Superman [or Clark Kent.]

Raniere touted an image of himself as not only a genius and ethicist but also a great physical specimen – record-tieing winner of the 100-yard dash, an East Coast Judo Champion; he rode a unicycle, was an avid skier, both slope and water skiing. He had such hand-eye coordination that he was a near champion table tennis player.

He often compared himself to mid 20th century super athlete Jim Thorpe. Raniere was a combination of Gandhi, Einstein and Thorpe, he said.

Is this part of the reason Allison fell so profoundly for Raniere. He was her conception of superman – in real life? Our guest writer has some thoughts on this.

For those who don’t know, Smallville is a Superman story which features a young Clark Kent coming to grips with his emerging superpowers. He must hide his abilities from his friends, including Lana Lang, the girl of his dreams, and his best friend, Chloe Sullivan [played by Mack] as well as Lex Luthor, who will one day become Superman’s nemesis. Complicating matters is the presence of kryptonite throughout Smallville, which causes strange mutations in locals and cripples Clark. First episode date: October 16, 2001; Final episode date: May 13, 2011





By Someone With a Perspective

Allison was apparently targeted because of her role on Smallville. I mean, seriously, with the dozens of “teen steam” shows why was Smallville, the story about the “secret alpha” Clark Kent, the only one that actresses were drawn from?

Obviously, the women had demonstrated a “predisposition to relation” with a secret alpha.

In order to play a role of a best friend of a secret alpha believably, as Allison did, you’d have to go there in your mind to some degree.

Also, it’s probable she demonstrated a service-oriented nature to the casting directors who were looking for an actor who could play the part believably.

Can you imagine how hard that part is to portray with some ordinary dude pretending to be superman, who just ate a pastrami sandwich from the craft truck, standing in front of you on a set with 15 or 20 people watching?

No. I believe Allison was primed by nature for the capture, it was just a matter of getting her to believe that “the great one” was the Vanguard, and that he was honest and constructive in intent.

What’s more important is that as “the great one, ” he probably taught her some basic life lessons or truths, which she would have learned anyway from school or running a business or managing people. But when infused with the context of “illumined teachings from the great one”, will have far more weight than they deserve, and be difficult to separate from the fictions.

I believe she may have to adjust her thinking to understand that truths are not the pearls of wisdom from a teacher, they are the result of subjective experience and relevance.

***

Bonus Feature – Select Quotes Form the World’s Smartest Man





A selection of Keith Alan Raniere and Allison Mack pictures – with a healthy dose of Raniere’s profound quotes. [These are his actual quotes and readers might enjoy considering how much he and his followers personally lived up to his lofty and wondrous teachings].

Ethics, ultimately, is the end of all conflicts.

When we smile, the world smiles with us. Each experience of joy is an experience of joy for all people and a victory for humankind.

Humans can be noble. The question is: Will we put forth what is necessary.

Knowing what to do is useless without the emotional strength to do what you know.

He who has the most joy wins!

Sound is sacred. Some believe the universe was created with sound as its basis. Human sound is an expression of our essence through the vibration of our physical form – the motion of life. By experiencing human sound at its most profound levels, we enter the deepest expression of what it is to be alive and in the presence of each other.

During times of intellectual intensity, I find it best to step back and deal with first principles.

At times we can trace the roots of our human thinking to fiction: after all, any ideology or thoughts of a better world are just fiction until they are actualized.

Poetry is very important in matters of how technology relates to humanity.

Any ideology or thoughts of a better world are just fiction until they are actualized.

We stand at the beginnings of the foundation of the rest of human history. How we think about and build this foundation will affect humankind forevermore. This foundation is our data. This foundation is our words. Most importantly, this foundation is the meaning we create by our words. Data enclaves on one hand preserved humanity’s ability to ultimately find truth through independent accounts of data later to become history. On the other hand, they limited potentially important data from affecting the rest of the world.

Responsibility entrusted to us by a thousand, thousand future generations-our messages will persist, with their effects, long after we are gone.

Love that vacant gaze – Allison Mack enamored with Superman Keith Alan Raniere.

Allison Mack cries after hearing the exquisite word salad of Keith Alan Raniere.

***

Allison Mack pleads guilty.

In her allocution before the judge when Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy in April, she said, “My misguided beliefs and dedication of what I believed were the principles underlying NXIVM, Keith Raniere’s teachings, resulted in my agreeing to support the criminal enterprise…. They are good people who I have hurt through my misguided adherence to Keith Raniere’s teachings.”

Today, Allison Mack awaits sentencing – expected sometime this year or early 2020. Sentencing guidelines seem to suggest a prison sentence in the 3-5 year range. However, should the judge decide to throw the book at her, the maximum is 40 years for her charges. If he decided to be lenient, he could suspend her sentence and let her go free.

As for her superman, Raniere, he must serve a minimum of 15 years for his sex trafficking offense. But he could be sentenced to life imprisonment if the judge thinks his crimes warrant his never being among the decent people of society ever again.

Viva Executive Success!