Guest View: Why are you always bashing Kristin Kreuk, why not Grace Park, Mark Hildreth and others?
By Why just Kristen Bashing
I agree with Eric Putzer. Most of the posters who bash Kristen Kreuk on the Frank Report were never in NXIVM and string together fake facts to make her out to be one of the “bad guys”.
Grace Park left NXIVM only after DOS was exposed, if she left at all.
The Frank Report doesn’t do articles about her every other day. Matter of fact none in months. If we’re to go by who’s more well known in the actors world, I’d say its Grace Parks.
She has never spoken out about her time in NXIVM but we don’t see Parks bashing on the FR? Why is that Frank?
Grace Park
A series of videos of Grace Park and Keith Raniere were released on Keith Raniere Conversations. They were later pulled down following the revelations of Raniere’s branding women.
Mark Hildreth is a Canadian actor/singer who was in NXIVM longer than his ex-Kreuk, but we don’t see an article every other day bashing him either. Not one article in months. Why is that Frank?
Hildreth with Kreuk and Allison Mack
Mark Hildreth with former gal friend Kristin Kreuk and the women Kristin recruited into Nxivm that went so far in the cult – Allison Mack.
Why are you not focusing more on
Michelle Salzman
Karen Untereeiner
Emiliano Salinas
Alex Betancourt
Loreta Garza
Marianna Fernadez
Nicki Clyne
Jens Gould
Jimena Garza
Omar Boone
Edgar Boone
Esther Carlson
Dawn Morrison
Rosa Laura Junco
Jim Del Nigro
Mark Hildreth
Steve Ose
Ben Meyers
Ivy Navares
Brian Elliot
Mark Elliot
Lucas Robert
Marcelo Garza
Siobahn Hotaling
Farouk Rojas
Brandon Porter
The list goes on.
I think Mark Vicente and Sarah Edmondson have worked with the DOJ to help put an end to NXIVM.
With the above names — who has really came out an made an apology for their actions, are working with the DOJ, or get articles written about the every other day?
The Kristin Kreuk bashing is getting kind of old Frank. Don’t you have something better to write about or are you just going to let the Kristin bashing continue?
Does she need to call you personally and ask you to stop? Has Grace Parks and Mark Hildreth called you and asked you to stop? Is that why there are no longer stories about about them on the Frank Report?
Is that what it takes?