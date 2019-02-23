Guest View: Why are you always bashing Kristin Kreuk, why not Grace Park, Mark Hildreth and others?

By Why just Kristen Bashing

I agree with Eric Putzer. Most of the posters who bash Kristen Kreuk on the Frank Report were never in NXIVM and string together fake facts to make her out to be one of the “bad guys”.

Grace Park left NXIVM only after DOS was exposed, if she left at all.

The Frank Report doesn’t do articles about her every other day. Matter of fact none in months. If we’re to go by who’s more well known in the actors world, I’d say its Grace Parks.

She has never spoken out about her time in NXIVM but we don’t see Parks bashing on the FR? Why is that Frank?

Grace Park

A series of videos of Grace Park and Keith Raniere were released on Keith Raniere Conversations. They were later pulled down following the revelations of Raniere’s branding women.

Mark Hildreth is a Canadian actor/singer who was in NXIVM longer than his ex-Kreuk, but we don’t see an article every other day bashing him either. Not one article in months. Why is that Frank?

Hildreth with Kreuk and Allison Mack

Mark Hildreth with former gal friend Kristin Kreuk and the women Kristin recruited into Nxivm that went so far in the cult – Allison Mack.

Why are you not focusing more on

Michelle Salzman

Karen Untereeiner

Emiliano Salinas

Alex Betancourt

Loreta Garza

Marianna Fernadez

Nicki Clyne

Jens Gould

Jimena Garza

Omar Boone

Edgar Boone

Esther Carlson

Dawn Morrison

Rosa Laura Junco

Jim Del Nigro

Mark Hildreth

Steve Ose

Ben Meyers

Ivy Navares

Brian Elliot

Mark Elliot

Lucas Robert

Marcelo Garza

Siobahn Hotaling

Farouk Rojas

Brandon Porter

The list goes on.

I think Mark Vicente and Sarah Edmondson have worked with the DOJ to help put an end to NXIVM.

With the above names — who has really came out an made an apology for their actions, are working with the DOJ, or get articles written about the every other day?

The Kristin Kreuk bashing is getting kind of old Frank. Don’t you have something better to write about or are you just going to let the Kristin bashing continue?

Does she need to call you personally and ask you to stop? Has Grace Parks and Mark Hildreth called you and asked you to stop? Is that why there are no longer stories about about them on the Frank Report?

Is that what it takes?