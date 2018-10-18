Guest View: Twenty Questions on NXIVM & the importance of obtaining Nancy Salman’s cooperation

By Shadow State 1958

As much as we might find Nancy Salzman’s 20 years at NXIVM horrifying, the government might need her help in cracking encryption codes and her testimony in explaining events.

Here are some questions:

What acts (possible crimes) did Kreuk do for NXIVM?

When did Kreuk leave the cult?

Why did Kreuk leave the cult? Her father? An incident with Raniere?

Why did Mack stay in the cult after Kreuk left?

Who was involved in cult money laundering? – Branson? Salinas?

How much money was laundered over the years?

Was there international sex trafficking? Was there child trafficking?

In what way were Kim Constable and Allison Mack, Sara Bronfman’s girls?

Ms. Mack described herself as a Globe-Trotter. What did her international travels for the cult involve?

Mack was pimping for Raniere. Was she also pimping for Clare and others in the cult?

How does Rainbow Cultural Garden fit into the NXIVM universe?

What was the role of each person in the cult?

What were the rivalries inside the cult?

What geopolitical schemes was the cult involved in?

What was the cult planning in Mexico and Libya?

Was the cult involved in framing John Tighe?

Which Government officials did NXIVM bribe?

Of the roughly 100 shell companies involved with the cult, how many were involved in money laundering?

Was the Source acting school run by Mack as a money laundering scheme?

Several top NXIVM members died under mysterious circumstances. Were any of those deaths, murders?

The answers to all these questions and many other questions may be locked up in Nancy computer files.