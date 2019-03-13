Guest View: The sanctimonious, self righteous, virtue-signalling Kristin Kreuk

By My Take

Why is Kristin Kreuk a hypocrite?

It’s staying with the pedophile/rapist even when she is named in the expose that named him as such in February 2012.

Being named in an anti-NXIVM lawsuit as a likely defender and enabler, while claiming she never “experienced any illegal or nefarious activity”.

What John Tighe, a serious player in the anti-NXIVM movement, said about the 2010 Necker Island trip about them plotting money laundering.

He named the executive board and their roles. They were all named in the lawsuit. He revealed information about others involved with crimes. They too were named in the lawsuit.

Mark Hildreth and Allison Mack were also named.

Then there is Girls By Design (GBD).

“Jane”, the DOS slave, revealed some serious allegations that GBD was Kreuk’s way of teaching young girls about a “feminist approach to BDSM”. That she was recruited into NXIVM via GBD through Kreuk and ended up a DOS slave, despite Kreuks public lie that GBD has nothing to do with NXIVM, despite the fact that it was her NXIVM business.

What an ex-GBD member said on this site about Kreuk and Kendra Voth (who Kreuk recruited into NXIVM) getting little girls to fill out questionnaires and if they said something they liked, would be contacted in private. What were those questionnaires for?

When NXIVM was exposed on this site and elsewhere for branding sex slaves, with a woman Kreuk recruited being second in command, [Allison Mack] with her initials scorched above the vaginas of women (and that of a GBD member?) and Kreuk was more silent then a mouse fart in a thunderstorm.

She was being called out on this site to help draw attention to the story. Nothing.

Frank and Catherine Oxenberg made an effort to get Mack out. What did Kreuk do? She took huge amounts of other people’s hard earned wages to portray herself as the savior of little girl victims, taking on her “straight white male” pedophile rapist criminal father.

The woman who stayed loyal to a pedophile in real life, ignoring new allegations about him because she does not want to lose her fame/financial privileges. That is serious hypocrisy.

The woman who would not utter the names Keith Raniere and Allison Mack, thinks she gets to condemn Harvey Weinstein and sign an open letter against a guy accused of inappropriate behavior towards women, like she is morally above him.

The woman who attaches herself to a documentary about an alleged Indian gang rape victim and tells stupid, gullible people to hand over their money to fund it.

The sanctimonious, self righteous virtue signalling at a time when she should of and could of shown some level of moral courage and decency to help expose NXIVM. An obligation, seeing as she helped use her fame to fight off the cult label, presumably even after that filth was exposed as a pedophile.

Having people go to the press on her behalf to lie for her. Susan Dones, a woman whose center Kreuk coached at in Tacoma, who came under serious attack from NXIVM, ignored by Kristin Kreuk, who still came forward to either lie for Kreuk by saying she left shortly after she did in 2009, or who simply misspoke. What did Kreuk do to help Susan Dones?

That weak statement she released late March 2018 when the press forced it out of her.

Not to help victims, but to help herself. No mention of being a coach and recruiter. No mention of teaching people on intensives to ignore the cult label. A deliberate lie carefully using the words “never experienced” in regards to crimes. She was on the Striped Path, having spent thousands on this bullshit and pretending she didn’t know anything. Nothing at all. No acknowledgement she recruited Allison Mack. No condemning her.

Also, her claim about joining at 23 and leaving “about five years ago”. Very vague and worded in such a manner that she doesn’t want people to know how long she was there. Careful PR. Others have claimed she was still involved with NXIVM in 2015 which would mean she lied about that too.

Basically, if you were a Taliban bomb maker, you can’t condemn a ISIS bomb maker (Sultan?) for doing the same thing.

Kreuk has no business to attach herself to women’s rights type stuff based on her behavior and deliberate silence on it. Plenty of opportunities, none taken.