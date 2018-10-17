Guest View: ‘Susan Dones and Kim Woolhouse are among the strongest, bravest, truest, most compassionate’

Another reader weighs in – in defense of Susan Dones. The writer here clearly indicates she was part of the NXIVM team and calls herself:

By Not the Heidi Troll

Methinks I sniff the most foul, odiferous droppings of an epic Scott-Schlock squat.

That ain’t no way to treat this lady and Frank knows better.

Susan Dones and Kim Woolhouse are among the strongest, bravest, truest, most compassionate — making them the most unique — people I’ve ever had the privilege to know.

They gave up everything and left NXIVM with the other nine top-ranking women in the cult at the time; the moment their suspicions of criminal and immoral activities were confirmed — by none other than the Vanguard beast himself.

Among the evidence they preserved for law enforcement —which turned a blind eye for years — is a recorded interview with Keith Raniere wherein he admits to having had “people killed for his beliefs or for their beliefs.” And, no, he was not kidding nor was he lying…for a change.

From Susan Dones's video where Keith Raniere says, "I have had people killed for my beliefs and for theirs."

Keith Raniere explains he has had people killed…

As one might imagine, and as anyone who’s tangled with the dark side of NXIVM well knows, all manner of vengeful hell was called upon to reign down on Dones and Woolhouse including, of course, a standard Clare Bronfman lawsuit grounded on outrageous, perjurious criminal claims against Dones and Woolhouse.

The two innocent, soon penniless women were forced to represent themselves In Pro Se; alone in court, against “Latham and Watkins’” finest, with the infamous Robert Crockett, Esquire acting as lead counsel.

It was unfathomable! David vs. Goliath is a child’s bedtime story by comparison to these two gals vs. the wealthiest, wickedest heiress on Earth under the spell of perhaps its slimiest psychopath (Vanguard) hellbent on a path of destruction against them.

A few of us, including Joe O’hara, Toni Natalie, John Tighe and myself, desperately scrambled to help find them a merciful, pro- bono lawyer and, failing that, help research laws, file pleadings, strategize, etc.

Heidi hutchinson 1

Heidi Hutchinson, sister of the later Gina Hutchinson, was an anti-NXIVM fighter for years.

In the face of such formidable opposition, most “women” (I dare say) would have been reduced to a pile of snot and tissue.

Ask Kim Woolhouse if Keith Raniere lied to his students about his sexual relationships.

Kim Woolhouse

But even through some tears of grief and remorse, Dones and Woolhouse stood the Satanists down in court and, ultimately, won the case with a big admonishment from the Judge that NXIVM would have been wise to heed but for their insatiable, undeterred thirst for wickedness.

Frank would be wise to at least seriously consider Dones’ viewpoint on Kruek, as opposed to the despised, cowardly, ad hominem, bigot in which he has apparently misplaced his loyalty.

Roger Stone

Roger Stone – has Frank Parlato put his trust in him?

But, seeing as Frank prefers to foolishly (IMO) place his stubborn trust in the alt-right boy’s club likes of THE Roger Stone, the ex-Nexian who hooked Frank up with Raniere to begin with, I suppose he’ll just have to keep learning the hard way. (I do hope Frank’s team-Trump bro buddies will bail him out when he’s left hanging, but judging by what’s become of Stone himself…)

All Susan’s really asking for is a show of compassion and maybe a little respect for the victims of NXIVM who may not be as strong, brave or capable as she and Kim.

And Susan’s point that this tabloid “starlet” coverage might distract from the actual criminals and their acts is well-taken.

Yes, Frank apparently admits that it’s click bait, but it could also be jail-bait.… Right Flowergirl?

The Vanguard

Keith Raniere