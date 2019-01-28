Guest View: Stone indictment is political payback for Hillary Clinton and friends

By Clueless in the Dark

Roger Stone and two associates — conservative writer, Jerry Corsi, and left wing-comedian-turned-radio-host, Randy Credico, respectively named “Person 1” and “Person 2” in the Stone indictment — were on a quest to find out what WikiLeaks had on Hillary Clinton.

The indictment is just the latest, blatant demonstration that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office, the Department of Justice, and the FBI have known for many months – that there was no RUSSIA conspiracy.

Yet, fully aware that the Obama administration, the Justice Department, and the FBI had assiduously crafted a public narrative that Trump may have been in cahoots with the Russian regime, they have allowed that cloud of suspicion to hover over the presidency — over the Trump administration’s efforts to govern — heedless of the damage to the country.

Not only was the suggestion of a Trump-Russia conspiracy not founded on fact, the officials calling the shots had reason to know that the premise was factually false.

Investigators were not just content to let the country believe there was a Trump-Russia criminal conspiracy; they affirmatively encouraged the public to believe it was true. Even as they indicted people for providing misleading information and then failing to correct the record, they never themselves corrected the impression they had gratuitously created in public statements.

So now we have the Stone indictment.

It alleges no involvement — by Stone or the Trump campaign — in Russia’s hacking. The indictment’s focus, instead, is WikiLeaks.

Sounds like payback to me for all the trouble those leaked Podesta/DNC emails caused Hillary Clinton and friends