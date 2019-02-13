Guest View: Some Free Advice for Dennis Burke

Guest View By A Friend of the Good Guys

Hey, Dennis Burke, some free advice to help you better orchestrate a sock-puppet scheme here:

To begin, it might be more believable if you mix it up a bit between your multiple accounts. When your fake accounts use the exact same style of ALL CAPS for emphasis, it makes certain logical conclusions painfully obvious to readers, such as “NoisyMouse” = “One Night in Bangkok”, despite attempts to spin some of your multiple-personality accounts as “good cop” or “bad cop.”

You’ve tried to create the appearance of several parties when, in reality, your patterns among multiple accounts are as easy to spot as Vanguard’s predictable habits at V-Week.

Speaking of bad cops, exactly when did you change sides in your work history, Mr. “ex-prosecutor?” Or were you ever “good” in the first place?

Considering the factually true reports about thousands of weapons trafficked to Mexican cartels while you were on the job as top cop in Arizona, it’s hard to know what to think about you any more, big guy. Were you working for cartels the whole time, while spewing b.s., using the “Arizona-Mexico relationship” as cover?

Talk about a “scheme.” Holy friggin’ moly. Never knew you were capable of such nightmares.

It’s so outlandish to see you spending hours out of your days and weeks like a loser, trying to influence readers of FrankReport with a sock-puppet, multiple-accounts posting scheme trying to hide behind a poorly configured first generation cheap VPN that leaks packet fragments as if it were a muffler on a Mexican taxi. Then again, you have some experience with leaks, covering your tracks with desperate measures, and topics relating to Mexico, don’t you?

Embarrassed for you, man. Big time. Honestly, watching you do all of this — including the legal representation of a Nxivm in the first place, from the start through present day with your blog posts in multiple names, knowing who you used to be and how people viewed you back then, watching your downward spiral in to the hands of prosecutors in the E.D.N.Y. is one of the strangest things I’ve ever seen. Believe it or not, I don’t want to see you this way — I was never the fake friend you were — but it is what it is.

https://frankreport.com/2019/01/14/guest-view-helping-nxivm-sex-cult-is-whole-new-chapter-for-dennis-k-burke-the-disgraced-prosecutor-from-arizona/comment-page-1/