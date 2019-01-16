Guest View: No prosecutions are gonna happen for Kristin Snyder or Gina Hutchinson because they both committed suicide and were not murdered.

By One Night in Bangkok

I feel sympathy for the family members of Gina Hutchinson and Kristin Snyder.

I just hope Gina’s sister realizes that no matter what happens, there is NO CRIME for anybody to prosecute with regard to Gina’s death. Nor will anybody be prosecuted for Snyder’s death.

They were both just suicides and no matter who may have ‘encouraged’ them to do it, it’s just not going to be prosecuted as a crime by federal or state courts EVER.

Want some facts?

There’s a recent case which involved a girl convicted of “inciting” somebody to commit suicide. However, if you read the case details you’ll see that convicting somebody (of this crime) involves much more than merely proving that they ‘encouraged’ somebody to kill themselves.

It was the case of Michelle Carter.

Firstly, she spent months texting her ex-boyfriend trying to convince him to kill himself. Those texts were introduced as REAL evidence shown in court, they weren’t just rumors or hearsay disclosed by some anonymous “rat” bitch.

But that’s not all…

Plus, she actually helped him PLAN how he would kill himself (suffocating in his car) while also convincing him that he needed to do it to be free.

But that’s not all…

Plus, she was actually on the phone with him while he was committing suicide (he was sitting in his car using the exhaust fumes to kill himself).

But that’s not all…

When he chickened out and left the car, she actively convinced him (via phone) to go back inside and finish the job. So he did, and he died. Phone records were provided at trial.

It takes that kind of DETAILED INVOLVEMENT to get convicted of this crime.

You can’t just tell somebody to ‘off themselves’ and then go to prison. That’s not enough.

The law in the US doesn’t work like that despite what certain ignorant people may believe.

Oh, and after all that… Michelle Carter got sentenced to just over 1 year in prison, lol.

That’s it. 15 little months, which probably amounts to 6 months with parole for good time.

Guess what?

No prosecutions are gonna happen for Kristin Snyder or Gina Hutchinson because they both committed suicide and they were not murdered. Period.

If Keeffe or another Rat Bitch encouraged them to do it, that’s just NOT ENOUGH by legal standards UNLESS there’s evidence that they engaged in DETAILED involvement just like Michelle Carter did.

Until I see this evidence, it’s nothing more than fantasy.

End of story.