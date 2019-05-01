Guest View: Nancy Salzman Devised ‘Girls by Design’, Used Kristin Kreuk as Recruiting Tool – but NONE Were Recruited into Nxivm

By A Defender of Kristin Kreuk

This is in response to Heidi Hutchinson’s recent article Heidi: Kristin Kreuk’s Sexy 7 questions – aimed at underage girls – is still suspicious to me.

Heidi –What can you possibly know about Kristin Kreuk or Girls By Design? I never saw you around the halls of the mother ship of ESP/NXIVM and I was there early on. Everything that comes out of your head is just pure speculation.

Can you bring forward one female that was recruited into NXIVM by GBD? To date, none have come forward.

Can you bring forward one female from GBD that was sexually involved with Keith Raniere or any other male member of NXIVM? To date, none have come forward.

Can you bring forward one female from GBD that was sexually molested by Keith Raniere or any other male member of NXIVM? To date, none have come forward.

I was told by Nancy Salzman about the hare-brained idea they were plotting regarding GBD using KK and other NXIVM female members. To my knowledge, it never made it off the ground as a recruiting tool for NXIVM.

I believe you’re intelligent enough to know that if GBD was a sex ring for young girls for Raniere’s sexual pleasure, with all the press over the last couple of years, at least one brave soul would have come forward.

What if KK was your sister? Would you want her name dragged through the mud the way KK’s name has been on the Frank Report? Not one ounce of proof on any allegations has been shown to be true on the FR.

You sister took her life over this monster. Maybe he drove her to it, maybe it was murder made to look like a suicide.

How would you feel if, after years of the Frank Report, Gina was dragged through the shit as KK because she followed Raniere? Gina even had sex time after time with Raniere – and at one time believed he had answers for her. People see Gina as a victim, yet you pick up rocks and throw them at KK. You do this without any proof of her actions. What do you think Gina thinks of your behavior for acting this way. If I was her, I’d be ashamed.