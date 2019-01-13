Guest View: Nancy and Lauren Salzman have NOT made deals with Feds

By One Night in Bangkok Makes a Hard Man Humble

Hey Claviger,

I’m beginning to think you’re WRONG with regard to your assessment that Nancy — and possibly Lauren — have negotiated a set of mamma/daughter plea deals.

Why?

…Because after MONTHS of engaging in plea negotiations with Nancy Salzman, Moira Penza has come up with exactly SQUAT so far. That’s not normal. If an agreement was officially reached she’d have disclosed it already.

Also, it’s been MONTHS since Moira Penza first told the court that she expected Nancy to enter into a plea deal, yet she’s come up with exactly SQUAT so far.

Let’s not forget that Moira Penza also agreed to (i.e. failed to oppose) Allison Mack’s bail arrangements to let her out of jail when she got arrested, all because she expected a plea deal to be agreed to. Yet we all saw how that went. Penza FAILED miserably and Allison played her like a fool.

Let’s not forget that Moira Penza agreed to (i.e. failed to oppose) Allison Mack’s bail ‘adjustments’ to give her more leeway and freedom to go to school, yet that didn’t mean SQUAT with regard to Mack’s plea deal status.

Thus, it means NOTHING that Penza isn’t opposing Nancy’s motions for more freedom.

Also, unless a plea deal was already DONE and Lauren’s performance on the witness stand was locked-in as part of her deal terms, it means NOTHING that she made a motion to separate her trial. Nothing. Nada. Zilch.

Also, WHY hasn’t Nancy tried to separate her trial from Keith’s IF her own testimony is gonna be used to lessen her own punishment, just like Lauren’s?

Do you honestly think that Nancy was given FULL IMMUNITY but Lauren’s only being given a reduced sentence?

Not a chance. Nancy’s hands are 10 times dirtier than Lauren’s, Mr. Claviger.

I’m beginning to think that Mr. Claviger is like a Tarot Card Reader. He’s merely ‘seeing’ the potential outcome that he WANTS TO BELIEVE no matter what motions are filed or opposed.

I have no doubt that whatever motion gets filed next, Mr. Claviger will interpret that to mean Nancy is cooperating.

If a motion is filed to let Nancy go disco dancing on Tuesday evenings or acquire a pet monkey, Claviger will interpret that to mean a plea deal is done.

Penza is kinda ‘choking’ in the plea deal negotiations, so far.

How long does it take to secure just ONE fucking plea deal in a case with so many defendants?