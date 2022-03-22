This is a guest view by someone using the moniker, ‘Virgin Successor.’ It too bad this kid didn’t make it. She would have been great in the role.

MK10ART: Another sympathetic painting depicting the sorrow and torture and the healing of Rhiannon. She agreed to testify in the Raniere trial but the judge would not allow it.

MK10ART

By Virgin Successor

More achievements of founder Raniere

Vanguard’s ability to control the weather!

He told women he had supernatural powers like being able to make it rain on a woman while not a drop fell on him.

The rain fell on the woman as she walked with Keith during a downpour, and not a drop did not fall on him.

Keith’s sperm could make women see a blue light (not sure how that really benefited the women?)

Ability to put hot sauce on pizza while oinking at starving, emaciated women.

Pizza is Keith Raniere's favorite food as is evident by his expanding waist line.

Pizza was Keith Raniere’s favorite food as he oinked at skinny women when they drifted to the refrigerator.

The right weight?

The ideal weight for Keith Raniere?

Keith Raniere was able to evade paying child support for many years, a skill that other deadbeat dads would love to learn.

MK10 portrait of Kristin Keeffe. They told the followers that their baby was an orphan. She ran away from the Vanguard when the boy was 7.

MK10ART portrait of Kristin Keeffe. Keith and Kristin told the followers that their baby was an orphan. She ran away from the Vanguard when the boy was 7.

MK 10's portrait of Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis

MK 10’s portrait of Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis. The judge pointed out that Keith Raniere spent millions on commodities but could not find it in his heart to give any money to his son for his support.

Keith was the best at spreading the HPV virus.

Human alphaherpesvirus 1 and Human alphaherpesvirus 2, are two members of the human Herpesviridae family, a set of new viruses that produce viral infections in the majority of humans. Both HSV-1 and HSV-2 are

Human alphaherpesvirus 1, Human alphaherpesvirus 2, are bad enough, but a new strain, Herpesranierevirus 3, was recently discovered and is the worst of them all.

Keith could see a female in her underwear and immediately decide how underweight she would need to be to give him a half chub.

After seeing the fat Lauren Salzman in her underwear he realized she needed to lose about 25 pounds

After seeing fat Lauren Salzman in her underwear, he realized she needed to lose 25 pounds and that he could almost get an erection.

Keith knew precisely how hard to kick Dani Padilla when she was “defiant” and already down on the ground.

He also knew just how hard to paddle her.

Keith knew just the right length for any female’s pubic hair.

Looking our best and building up our pheromones.

Ditto head hair. Just ask Ivy Nevares.

Keith could go about his daily life while knowing that nearby a young girl was being kept in a bare room and slowly losing her mind for almost two years!

MK10 ART

Keith made lots of child pornography.

Marie White's grotesque painting of Keith Raniere emitting the magic sperm as he photographs a child of 15.

Marie White’s painting of Keith Raniere photographing a 15-year-old child.

And curated a large photo binder of vulvae.

Keith taught Mexicans how to be Mexican!

Keith was somehow able to lose lots and lots of Bronfman money in the Los Angeles real estate market. (A truly remarkable feat. People, do you truly understand how hard that is to do?!)

MK10Art - Raniere with his golden gooses Clare and Sara Bronfman

MK10Art – Raniere with his golden gooses, Clare and Sara Bronfman

Ditto stock market. Barbara’s money too.

These are just some of the things that I was told while one of Keith’s girlfriends tried to locate me for Keith. On tinder.

You know, a totally normal place to look for a virgin successor.

That’s how I KNEW the search was in earnest. Because who WOULDN’T have one of his MANY harem members look for a virgin successor on a hook-up app?!

Someday I shall fulfill my destiny…

Which, again, was…what?

Please. Someone tell me.

***

Blast From the Past

Here are three cartoons from the past on Frank Report published before Keith Raniere was arrested.

There is always inherent risks associated with large scale sexual escapades with many women.

Vanguard comes on to a woman funny and provocative. He cums on a woman in a much more gross fashion.