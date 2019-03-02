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Guest View: Leave Sultan of Six alone and Kristin Kreuk too!

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Frank Parlato
Kristin Kreuk started a group called Girls By Design {GBD] which sought to recruit teen girls into a sexy fun club and gather information about them. The group was at its heyday during the time Kreuk was being widely used by Nxivm to recruit members. Kreuk did not disband the group even after it was reported in the Albany Times Union that her mentor Keith Raniere had raped teen girls.

By SultanOfSevenEleven

Dear Everyone,

Leave Sultan of Six alone and Kristin Kreuk too!

Do you weep uncontrollably every time it’s announced Kristin Kreuk has a new amour?

Have you ever been arrested for stealing Kristin Kreuk’s garbage at 4am on a rainy night?

Have you ever spend $5000 dollars on customized wallpaper made from Kristin Kreuk’s autographed photos to decorate your bedroom?

Have you been barred from attending comic cons?

Have you ever used up all your vacation days and sick days at work because you travel to Kristin Kreuk celebrity appearances?

Sultan of Six has done it all and so much more.

Sultan of Six’s deep spiritual connection to Kristin Kreuk transcends the normal boundaries of commonsense and sanity.

Let love conquer all!

Damn you Frank Parlato !

Leave Kristin Kreuk & Sultan of Six alone!

Depiction of the noble defender of Kristin Kreuk, Sultan of SixDepiction of the noble defender of Kristin Kreuk, Sultan of Six