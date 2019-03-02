Guest View: Leave Sultan of Six alone and Kristin Kreuk too!

By SultanOfSevenEleven

Dear Everyone,

Leave Sultan of Six alone and Kristin Kreuk too!

Do you weep uncontrollably every time it’s announced Kristin Kreuk has a new amour?

Have you ever been arrested for stealing Kristin Kreuk’s garbage at 4am on a rainy night?

Have you ever spend $5000 dollars on customized wallpaper made from Kristin Kreuk’s autographed photos to decorate your bedroom?

Have you been barred from attending comic cons?

Have you ever used up all your vacation days and sick days at work because you travel to Kristin Kreuk celebrity appearances?

Sultan of Six has done it all and so much more.

Sultan of Six’s deep spiritual connection to Kristin Kreuk transcends the normal boundaries of commonsense and sanity.

Let love conquer all!

Damn you Frank Parlato !

Leave Kristin Kreuk & Sultan of Six alone!

Depiction of the noble defender of Kristin Kreuk, Sultan of Six