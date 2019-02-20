Guest View: Kristin Kreuk ‘likes’ Tweet supporting Lorena Bobbitt – Do you not see the irony and your hypocrisy Kristin?

By Double Standards and Bullshit

Kristin Crook liked this on twitter:

https://mobile.twitter.com/Scaachi/status/1097879572006293506

Do you not see the irony and hypocrisy Kristin? You were named in the February 2012 Albany Times Union expose that exposed your sick leader as a pedophile with women coming forward talking about being raped as little girls. A police report was published. You didn’t care one bit about Gina Hutchinson, young Rhiannon, Kristin Snyder or any of the other victims.

Stop pretending you give a flying turd about victims.

I can’t stand these irritating celebrities on twitter virtue signalling and pretending to care about “causes” to show off, be liked and feel righteous. They boil my piss. For you to carry on with your sick cult like nothing happened just makes you vile. Pedophilia is disgusting. So is rape. And you pretend to fight a pedophile on a television show when you were being called out at the same time!? You are no victim. How on Earth can you attach yourself to “women’s rights” when you are such a hypocritical coward?

With all these male celebrities being accused left, right and center of “misogyny” or some other “phobic” bullshit for a comment decades ago that wasn’t even that offensive – and being slandered for it by the sanctimonious liberal press, YOU deserve being exposed too, seeing as you are significantly worse for supporting a kiddy-fiddler.

Let it be known, you supported a pedophile rapist. So did Allison Mack.

What’s wrong with a little branding if you support a pedophile? It’s not that far off to support a pedophile then go on to brand other gullible women. Gross. If you supported the pedo-cunt, what else did you support?

This is what you ignored:

https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.timesunion.com/local/amp/In-Raniere-s-shadows-3341644.php

Kristin Kreuk is a Canadian taxpayer-funded actress, who served as a Nxivm coach and whose membership in Nxivm was used to recruit women. She plays a brave and outspoken lawyer who risks her career to fight a powerful group and a pedophile.

Kristin Kreuk plays a lawyer who risks her career to bravely fight for justice and expose villainy on the taxpayer-funded Canadian TV show Burden of Truth.