Guest View: Keith will never, ever authorize an insanity or diminished capacity defense!

Guest View by Please Don’t Poop on my Dinner

Keith’s legal team will NEVER, EVER be authorized to use an insanity or diminished capacity defense. It’s not even a possibility that Keith would ever entertain that idea.

K. R. Claviger is correct that Keith’s ego would never allow that possibility. This is one of the few times that I actually agree with that legal-minded turd.

Guess what?

For the rest of you spectators who may disagree, here’s the straight skinny:

1) Keith’s only achievement in life is that he is Vanguard, wise leader of NXIVM and worshiped as a demigod by all Nxians.

2) Keith has nothing else in life except the power and wealth he derives from being Vanguard.

3) Vanguard is all-knowing among his supporters. He’s never wrong. He has no ‘disintegrations’. He’s a perfect human being.

4) If Keith uses an ‘insanity’ defense — either at trial or at his sentencing — his legal team would have to say that he’s a fucking nutball who really doesn’t know reality from Fantasyland. Keith’s legal team would have to call expert witnesses who testify that Keith is a fucking nutter. His own attorneys would have to argue, in open court, that he’s a crazy fucker who’s not playing with a full deck of cards. Most importantly, Keith would have to approve this defense and agree with it.

5) Once his legal team makes this argument in open court (that he’s a crazy nutball) Keith would cease being Vanguard to every follower he ever had. He could never go back to being Vanguard after that. His money from Clare Bear would be cut off forever, since how can Clare and Sara Bronfman continue supporting a guy who openly admits to being a fucking nutball?

6) His harem (i.e. his endless supply of pussy) would be gone forever if he pleads insanity. Even if he was released early from prison his pussy supply would dry up, since no girl wants to fuck a crazy nutball who no longer has money from Clare Bronfman. Girls only want him because they think he’s a demigod who might give them an avatar baby. …But who would want an avatar baby fathered by a guy who told the world he’s not right in the head?

7) MOST IMPORTANTLY: Even if convicted at trial and facing 20 years in prison, Keith will delude himself into thinking that his appeal will be successful and thus he won’t see any benefit to pleading insanity. His attorneys will likely fuel his belief that the appeal will be a successful one, since they’ll likely tell Keith that the jury was full of emotional people who ignored the law but the appellate judges will be fairer when reviewing his case.

That’s the straight skinny.