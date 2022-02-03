Guest View: ‘I Lied to My Friends to Brand My Boyfriend’s Initials Near Their Vaginas’

An anonymous commenter took a different point of view than Nicki Clyne did. It was written as a comment in response to Nicki Clyne’s motion to dismiss.

The commenter writes as “More real Nicki response 2 lawsuit” and assumes the voice of Clyne.

MK10ART's sketch pf Nicki Clyne

By [Fake] Nicki Clyne

We all lied to our “friends” about the brand. We told them that Keith was not involved.

We all lied that the brand is a symbol of the elements. But really, it was always to be the initials of my “partner of 10 years” burned into their pelvis forever.

The brand was described as a symbol of the four elements However when turned 90 degrees counterclockwise one could see the initials K.R..

The brand was described as a symbol of the four elements to unsuspecting women. However, when it’s turned 90 degrees counterclockwise, one could see the magical initials: KR.

Sarah Edmondson was displeased when she learned that the brand was not the four elements but Raniere's initials.

Sarah Edmondson shows her brand.

India Oxenberg shows her brand.

They wouldn’t want a brand of my boyfriend’s initials branded near their vagina. So, I lied in order to get it done. That is normal, reasonable, acceptable and lovely “friend” behavior.

I WANT a brand of my boyfriend’s initials on my “friends’” pussies.

And that’s not weird?

MK10ART depicts a pleasant scene where Nicki Clyne and her master Keith Alan Raniere share a thoughtful moment together.

So, who cares if that is what THEY want?

It is my legal right to have my “friends” deceptively branded with my boyfriend’s initials inches from their genitals.

DOS First-Line Slaves with their master in the middle.

DOS First-Line Slaves with their worshipful master in the middle. He was to be kept a secret from all the other recruits – until the time came for them to seduce him.

Myself and all Keith’s other front-line slaves met nude at the feet of master Keith. The man that we all share sexually demanded that we hide his involvement in DOS and his initials in the brand.

MK10 ART presents a fine visual image of the recommitment ceremony planned for the slaves. Keith Alan Raniere with his slaves Allison Mack, Lauren Salzman, and Nicku Clyne prepare to use their mouths to recommit to the flaccid member of their Glorious Genius.

MK10 ART presents a fine visual image of the recommitment ceremony planned for the first line slaves. Keith Raniere with Allison Mack, Lauren Salzman, and Nicki Clyne prepare to use their mouths to recommit to the flaccid member of their Glorious Genius.

So, “Of course, Master.” Naturally, we will all conspire to keep that vital information from our “friends”.

I was giddy (listen to the tape of Nicki Clyne ‘ooohing and cooing’ over the dishonest rendering of the brand) with the idea of lying to my “friends” about getting Keith Alan Raniere’s initials seared into their flesh – without their informed consent.

All he ever wanted was to live comfortably and brand his slaves and look at what the government did to him.

MK10ART’s painting of the branding of a woman, with Allison Mack, Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman looking on.

I feel that I have the moral high ground. It is my decision on what my friends do with their bodies. I am smarter. I am their master. If I decide that they will get my boyfriend’s initials burned onto their crotches – then that’s what’s happening.

What THEY truly want – is not my problem.

Why is anyone even upset that I conspired with eight other people to completely lie to my “friends” and disfigured their bikini area forever with my boyfriend’s initials scarred into their bodies?

The court can see that I am the real victim here. But I am not going to call myself a victim. Even though I am a victim of these mean women that should be more appreciative of my not revealing to them that it was actually my boyfriend’s initials being seared into their groin. They should be thanking me for my participation in a conspiracy to maim them. But they are too greedy.