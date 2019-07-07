Guest View: Evidence Kristin Kreuk Was Still on Team NXIVM in 2015

By Smutty

Here is evidence that Kristin Kreuk lied about leaving NXIVM in 2013.

On 5th May 2015, a Vancouver man named Mark Busse, posted to his public Facebook page a message about a NXIVM/ESP five day intensive he did that week.

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He thanked Lucas Roberts, Mark Vicente and Kristin Kreuk for their “encouragement.”

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Mark Busse

May 5, 2015 · Vancouver, BC, Canada ·

“Was feeling blocked and a bit off track lately, so I took Executive Success Programs five day intensive this week (finally).

“It’s not for the faint of heart, but if you think you have the mettle and are looking for something to shake up your world view, this is worth considering. Happy to share my experience if you’re curious.

“Thanks to Lucas Roberts, Mark Vicente, and Kristin Kreuk for the encouragement.”

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He tagged the three NXIVM coaches in his post to their Facebook pages.

The Facebook page for Kristin Kreuk was a joint page shared with Kendra Voth, [who Kristin recruited into NXIVM]. They set up that page during their Girls By Design days.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/girlsbydesign

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Mark Busse, in 2015, was thanking Kristin Kreuk, not Kendra Voth.

While the name “Kristin” was a link to her shared Facebook page with Kendra Voth, he also typed out her last name “Kreuk”, which was not a link.

If you look at the “likes” in that post, Lucas Roberts, Mark Vicente, and Sarah Edmondson “liked” it.

[Roberts is the current Nxivm leader in Vancouver. Edmondson and Vicente both famously left Nxivm and did their best to take down the brutal cult. Kreuk, on the other hand, remained famously silent.]

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In the comments under the pose, Lucas Roberts said: “Awesome watching you dig deep and bust through those blocks, Mark! I’m inspired by your courage. Not everyone wants to self-reflect and question things as you did.”

Mark Busse said: ” It was interesting. For realz. And yes, that’s how you spell mettle.”

Mark Vicente “liked” that comment too.

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Hildreth with Kreuk and Allison Mack

Nxivm leaders Mark Hildreth, Kristin Kreuk, and Allison Mack.

At the end of the May 2015, Kreuk was in Toronto filming the fourth and final season of Beauty and the Beast, which, according to Wikipedia, was filmed between May 29th, 2015 and finished in November 17th, 2015.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beauty_%26_the_Beast_(season_4)#Production

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The pilot was filmed in March 2012, one month after the Times Union expose that exposed Keith Raniere as a pedophile, an expose in which Kreuk was also named as a high-ranking member of NXIVM.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beauty_%26_the_Beast_(2012_TV_series)#Production

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Kreuk was apparently still coaching for NXIVM in 2012:

https://frankreport.com/2017/11/10/i-got-dragged-into-one-of-the-nxivm-classes-about-five-years-ago-and-kristin-kreuk-showed-up/

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The final season of Beauty and the Beast was filmed from May-November 2015, with apparently Kreuk coaching for NXIVM in May – the same month filming began.

Kreuk was coaching for NXIVM through four seasons of filming and well beyond 2013, and long after the pedophile revelations.

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Now, I realize this post will draw the ire of the defender of Kreuk, Sultan of Six. [The beetle stink is a toxic stench.]

But now there is no “presuming” [as Sultan likes to say] going on. Sultan, your dream spank [Kreuk] was thanked by a Nxivm student [Busse] in 2015, along with two other NXIVM coaches for encouraging Busse on his Nxivm course.

Busse did not thank Kreuk for recruiting him. One of the coaches [Roberts] acknowledged he was there in the comments. He was thanked for the same reason your dream spank and Mark Vicente was thanked.

Your dream spank was still a supporter of NXIVM and Raniere, coaching for Raniere three years after Raniere was named in the pedophile expose.

Kreuk was still happy to associate with NXIVM in a professional manner even post pedophile expose.

Now try not to have an Asperger’s meltdown, Spanky. You cannot change facts with your sad, apologist bullshit.

And face the reality that she didn’t back away from the cult in 2013. She was simply filming a television show in Toronto most of the time.

In her spare time, including the month she started filming the final season in May 2015, there she was with her fellow cultists being culty – on a five day intensive.

Sultan, your sad, emasculated attempts to make excuses for the woman you want to insert your erection inside don’t work. You can’t claim it’s “some fluke”.

Put away that lube, Sultan, and get some fresh air. Seek professional help from a licensed registered psychotherapist.

Someone from the Vancouver branch posted on Frank Report that between 2012-2014, top Vancouver NXIVM people were saying Kreuk was still in the cult but was just busy filming a television show.

In the recent trial, Mark Hildreth’s girlfriend [Nicole] said she was recruited by Hildreth in 2013 and he brought up Kreuk’s name as a NXIVM member.

These “sources” keep giving contradictory statements.

Someone told the press Kreuk left because of rumours of a “sex cult” and left before finding out if it was true.

Sources told Frank that Kreuk left shortly after that June 2012 photograph of Kreuk, Mack and Hildreth in New York was posted to Instagram by Mack.

Three people told Frank she left in 2013, one year after the pedophile expose because of fear it might hurt her career.

Even if her name was taken off the official coach list in 2013, [and I have never seen any proof of that] whether it was because she was simply busy filming or she wanted to hide her connection to NXIVM to protect her name and image, we at least now know she still supported NXIVM in May 2015.

Also, check out the Girls By Design social media pages.

Kendra Voth posted they were planning to reboot GBD as recently as July 2013.

Kreuk was not that busy then? Nor did she mind rebooting her old NXIVM project about little girls, one year and five months after the pedophilia revelations.

Who will play Kreuk in the upcoming film? I suggest Anne Hathaway or Katie Holmes.