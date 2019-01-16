Guest View: Does NXIVM, Fast and Furious and Mexico somehow connect through Dennis K. Burke?

By A Defender of Jeff Peterson

Does all of this…meaning, NXIVM, Fast and Furious, and Mexico…somehow connect through the former U.S. Attorney, Dennis K. Burke?

It’s a fair question.

In Aug. of 2011, Burke resigned from his position as United States Attorney for Arizona in the Fast and Furious arms trafficking scandal, in which weapons were mysteriously trafficked from U.S. territory (namely Arizona) to Mexican drug cartels by the United States Government, on Dennis Burke’s watch.

“Kids” from the Chandler and Gilbert, Arizona area, were used to conduct the actual weapons trafficking, where weapons were transported south from Arizona to areas such as Caborca, Arizona.

Obama asserted Presidential Executive Privilege, ostensibly to avoid answering questions about the matter.

On 9/11, 2011, an article in Forbes Magazine called the Fast and Furious gunwalking scandal “President Obama’s Watergate.”

A book by author Katie Pavlich calls Fast and Furious “Barack Obama’s Bloodiest Scandal.”

In the 1/13/2019 post on Frank Report [and Artvoice] written by someone using the moniker One Night in Bangkok Makes a Hard Man Humble [possibly made by Dennis Burke], the writer arrogantly taunts NXIVM lead prosecutor Moira Penza, by writing, “Penza is kinda ‘choking’ in the plea deal negotiations, so far.”





Nancy [Prefect] Salzman cuts the ribbon opening up the Mexico City NXIVM center. Alex Betancourt [l] Emiliano Salinas [R].

The Washington Post reported on Feb 17th, 2012, that in Burke’s Fast and Furious probe, it was revealed that Burke called DOJ officials “Chuckleheads.”





https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/in-the-loop/post/fast-and-furious-probe-shows-burke-called-doj-officials-chuckleheads/2012/02/17/gIQAZ1U1JR_blog.html

The Washington Post article adds, ” it wasn’t Burke’s first brush with cringe-inducing e-mails.”





The similarities between the seemingly arrogant Frank Report posts and Burke’s arrogant conduct in the Fast and Furious probe, are striking.

Is Clare Bronfman (and co-counsel in the NXIVM case, for that matter) aware of the possibility one of the lawyers may be taunting Moira Penza, the lead prosecutor? Clare, and the other counsel, would probably want to know about that. This guy has a history, and it isn’t a good one.

When confronted with the possibility, Burke will probably do what the Fast and Furious scandal proved he does best: Deny, and lie.

So all of this leads us to an obvious, important question.

Why was Dennis Burke involved in a botched arms trafficking operation with Mexican cartels, in the first place? Such an operation is unprecedented in U.S. history.

And now, after his resignation, Dennis Burke is apparently helping a “Sex Cult”, with ties to the families of former Mexican Presidents, in an alleged scheme to improperly get visas for none other than Mariana Fernandez, a member of Vanguard’s cult harem [and mother of his son]?

Is there a common thread that runs through all of this? The Burke ties to family members of Mexican Presidents in NXIVM, and alleged arms trafficking with Mexican cartels while he was a federal prosecutor, are enough to raise a few eyebrows.

Keep in mind that Dennis Burke was the United States Attorney for Arizona, not merely an Assistant US Attorney. Burke was the top dog, the head honcho there, appointed by Barry Obama.

Mariana Fernandez and Keith Raniere. Raniere ran off to Mexico when the Feds started investigating him.

Hundreds of AUSA’s worked for Burke. The U.S. Attorney office in Arizona is one of the largest in the nation, because of so many drug cases on the border with Mexico. Question is, what exactly was Burke doing, overseeing illicit arms trafficking through U.S. Gov’t channels, arranging for shipments of automatic weapons to Mexican drug cartels, while Burke was the top federal prosecutor in Arizona. And why were at least two U.S. border patrol agents killed with those weapons?

Barry Obama asserted executive privilege in an attempt to avoid answering the above questions. The questions remain unanswered as of today.

What answers about the biggest scandal in the Obama Presidency, and US-Mexico relations, may await investigators as they examine Denny Burke’s nexus with the Salinas family of Mexico, in the NXIVM criminal case?



