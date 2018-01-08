Guest View: Coaches Summit will train coaches that lying to FBI is the noble thing to do

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Lauren Salzman

Lauren Salzman, the leader of NXIVM and DOS.

Most likely Lauren Salzman is running out of money since there has not been any major trainings of late. The girl has some bills to pay and she can’t clean her cat’s litter box out herself; that’s below the next NXIVM queen, you know.

The upcoming Coaches Summit will bring in some fast cash to split up among Nancy Salzman, even if she’s not healthy enough; she still gets a cut, since it’s her company and Lauren and Karen Unterreiner – who can train – to pay their bills.

All the coaches and higher ranks still left on the sinking ship have to come together for their after-holiday brainwashing. Wouldn’t want them getting too far from the mission by spending too much time away with outsiders. They might get in touch with their inner wisdom and learn some outside data that might start some wondering if things in the real media might have some truth to it.

Karen Unterreiner

Karen Unterreiner, a leader of NXIVM and expert at accounting.

Imagine the first day after money is collected (cash preferred), new non-disclosures signed, cell phone and other recording devices taken away, there will be very long lectures of why poor Vanguard, like Gandhi, is being bullied for his beliefs. Why he had to run to Mexico for his life and the mission. All the while he’s there, he thinks of nothing but you, and is dragging a wooden cross around the streets of a gated community where he isn’t really welcomed. The splinters are painful, but he does it for all us to show his love. He just can’t do it after dark due to the Homeowner Association rules, but he would.

Now for our first new coaching class:

Catch him if you can, the art of lying to protect your Vanguard. This class is based on the Germans who lied to the Nazis to protect the Jewish people they were hiding in their attics. This was a noble thing. We all want to be noble, correct?

Mariana and Keith Alan Raniere in Mexico in late 2017.

Keith Raniere reportedly is in Mexico. Why is he there?

Now we’re going to take you through some more mind-binding questions so when we’re finished you will come to our, oops, your conclusion that Vanguard = the Jewish people in this story. Nazis = any authorities in this situation.

When asked, you will think your lying is a noble thing because it = saving the Jewish people from the gas chamber.

It’s a remote set up used in NLP and hypnosis to brainwash people into believing your way is the right way.

Keith Raniere didn’t invent it, nor did Nancy Salman, but they are sure good at using it along with their inner circle.