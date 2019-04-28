Guest View: Allison Mack’s history with old boyfriend ‘Pete’ suggests dark sex began before Nxivm & Raniere

By AnonyMaker

This is in response to the author of Guest View: ‘Believe me, Allison Mack is not a monster’

How do you “know” what you are writing about other than what you might have picked up from obsessively following Allison Mack’s fan blogs, and interviews her co-stars gave to the media? And maybe throw in what was said live at a couple of fan cons?

If you really do know anything, then I’d like to hear the inside scoop on Allison’s long-term boyfriend and fiancee Pete,.

The debate continues as to whether or not Allison Mack's initials were included in the brand. While most say it was not, including Keith Raniere, it has been speculated that her initials are included and that Raniere did so in order to put the blame on her if she was caught. While there is no hard evidence of the latter, it is interesting that the AM can be seen right side p but in order to see the K -R one needs to see the brand turned 90 degrees counter clockwise.

Was Allison Mack as innocent as her character Chloe before she was manipulated into deviancy by her Vanguard?

According to a commenter:

“Back in the late 90s, Allison dated (and was later engaged to) some guy who was in this failed rock band. Drug addict and very manipulative/abusive. Everyone tried to get her to see the light and break up with him. They eventually got engaged (he tattooed “will you marry me?” across his chest) but later broke it off.”

I have a few questions:

Did Pete, like his registered pedophile sex offender father, have a thing for underage women?

Allison would have turned 17 in 1999, and Pete apparently would have been over 20. When did Allison start dating him – was it at age 16, or 15?

Did Allison ever show up, like on the set, with black eyes or bruises?

Did she get into rough sex or even BDSM with him?

Where exactly did she get the “P” tattooed that is near her heart, but not visible in photographs?

When, after the announcement of the engagement on her blog in 2003, and her statement in an interview that “My fiance is a musician and he’s totally funky. He had ‘Will you marry me?’ tattooed on his chest.” did they break up?

Did her later relationships have any signs of the same patterns – beyond what boyfriends may have said in on-the-record interviews?

I ask because it goes to several things: Mack wasn’t the innocent girl-next-door that she played on Smallville, and people fell in love with.

She was in a long-term manipulative and abusive relationship when she was young and she should have known better when she was older than to get into the same thing with Raniere.

There seems to be a dark undercurrent of at least age inappropriate and dangerous sex in her life. What she got into with Raniere and the NXIVM inner circle was a step too far at most, and not a huge departure.

It seems to me, that we don’t really know for certain, except there are some real questions about Mack’s background and proclivities, and that it’s most likely messy, if not actually ugly. Hopefully, at some point, good sources will shed some real light, so we can better understand.