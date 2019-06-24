Guest View: Allison Mack Was a Victim of Everything the Other DOS Slaves Were

By a Friend

Allison Mack is a victim. The victimizer part was not demonstrated in court.

The only crime demonstrated(-ish) is her collecting collateral. The rest is prosecution BS – made to create a RICO case. The forced labor charge is BS.

Keith Raniere’s attorney, Marc Agnifillo, made an excellent point, when he asked Allison’s slave Nicole, in reference to contacts Allison used to get Nicole an audition on Broadway, ”Did you pay for Allison’s help?”

The point is they helped each other. It was not forced labor.

Allison didn’t threaten anyone with anything. She said clearly, “My master wants to release your collateral”.

This was confirmed later by the fact that Raniere threatened Nicole.

And don’t forget, Allison was being extorted by Raniere as well.

Three Reasons

I think she pleaded guilty for three reason:

1 – The prosecution said they would try to prove she knew about the pedophilia. Even if they couldn’t prove this, it would have been dramatic. Juries vote with their hearts.

2 – The judge refused to give her a separate trial (and since the pedophilia of Raniere was to be shown to the jury, it would have had an impact on her defense. Juries vote with a “birds of a feather” mentality in RICO cases.

3 -No more money. [The Clare well ran dry]. Perhaps her lawyers were pushing Allison to take a plea deal to avoid working for free. [It may have been the right choice given #1 and #2 above.]

The Raniere trial did not show Allison guilty of anything else but, at worst, extortion.

And that is true only if you selectively interpret the context and forget that Allison was under the same collateralization system that victims, Nicole and Jaye, [DOS slaves who testified about Allison] were.

Was She a Victim?

Frank Report asks about Mack in the article Part 1: Gems from Trial: Allison Mack Email Describes Threesome with Raniere and Dani Padilla:

“What if she really, truly did it all with the goal of being a better person, a more genuine woman, a more spiritual one, a woman who wanted to go from wrong to right, darkness to light, death to immortality, and the man she chose to lead her led her to darkness, to wrong, to death almost?

“If that is true, is she not then at least in part a victim?”

The email mentioned in the article (not only this email but other emails shown at trial] show that Allison’s goal was to be a better person (She said this WAY before Nxivm).

She had a poor opinion of herself. It was not humility, but lack of confidence (I know, it’s a contradiction with her being an actress, but to her, acting was being someone she failed to be in real life.)

Remember also two things about her threesome email:

– Strict unsafe diet since 2013 and sleep deprivation made her unable to think properly.

– Other slaves clearly stated they had to praise dickhead (Raniere) or face possible punishment.

Even victim-witnesses [Dani, Nicole, Jaye] had sent this kind of (for me) creepy mail [praising Raniere].

Allison isn’t more or less a victim than India, Nicole or any other victim. She is completely a victim.

So abused that she tried to rationalize the situation (or make the best of it).

Many victims (for years, and without anyone trying to help them) end up finding excuses and defending their victimizers.

A List of Proof

Allison was a victim of EVERYTHING the other DOS slaves were:

-She was beaten (on several occasion if we believe what was written on Frank Report).

-She was put to starvation (that is obvious, just look at the pictures).

-She was sleep deprived (ask Nicole about that. She testified about the strange game Allison was doing in the morning).

-She was obviously having sex against her own desire (when you read the threesome email, why would she talk about vulnerability, insecurity or being nervous. She also said, ‘I struggle with love and relationships.”)

-She was collateralized (and at a higher level than the other victims).

Who knows what Raniere told her before she was fully collateralized?

It’s highly likely that the slaves didn’t know what they would have to do once they were fully collateralized.

And Allison was really badly collateralized.

She had to choose between accepting the situation or destroying her family.

And before we go with the usual, “but she gave them willingly”. No, this isn’t true. Some people in Nxivm saw that he was pushing her to give more collateral as far back as 2013.

For me, it’s clear that she is a full victim – either that or others have to be considered to be victimizers too. Jaye admitted she was trying herself to bring (almost) a new DOS slave (while she knew it was bad).

Allison’s email about her threesome is just sad and shows the emotional and psychological distress he was putting her through.